The Conafay Group Promotes Narrow to Vice President

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conafay Group (TCG), a Washington D.C. based government relations firm, has announced that Josh Narrow has assumed the role of Vice President. Mr. Narrow has been with TCG for over eight years, advising life sciences and biodefense clients on federal engagement, non-dilutive funding strategy, and legislative and regulatory advocacy.

Prior to joining TCG, Mr. Narrow served in a U.S. senator's Washington office supporting senior health staff on the Senate Aging Committee, and as a strategist at a communications firm developing earned media campaigns for national advocacy organizations. He graduated cum laude from The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University.

Jessica Kenyon, Chief Executive Officer of The Conafay Group, commented: "Josh's promotion to Vice President reflects both the depth of expertise he has developed over his eight years with the firm and the trust our clients place in his support. We are proud to recognize his contributions and look forward to his continued leadership."

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), founded by DC veteran Stephen R. Conafay in 2012, is a federal government affairs consulting firm blending traditional government relations with a particular focus on non-dilutive funding for the health care industry. TCG serves organizations in the life sciences and human health, such as biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, academic and research institutions, and coalitions. The team of more than a dozen individuals brings experience from Capitol Hill, government agencies, and the pharmaceutical industry. More information at: conafaygroup.com

SOURCE The Conafay Group