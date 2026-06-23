The Conference Board Issues Statement on Passing of Alan Greenspan

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The Conference Board

Jun 23, 2026, 13:58 ET

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board mourns the passing of Alan Greenspan, former Chairman of the Federal Reserve and one of the most influential economic policymakers of the past century.

Greenspan began his career when he joined The Conference Board, then known as the National Industrial Conference Board, as an economist in 1948. He went on to shape economic policy in the United States and around the world through decades of public service, bringing a deep commitment to rigorous economic analysis, informed policymaking, and economic stability.

His legacy will endure through the institutions he helped strengthen and the generations of leaders he inspired.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the global, Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization.
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