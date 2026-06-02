The Conference Board to Honor S&P Global and UL Solutions at 2026 People First Awards Dinner

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board announced that S&P Global and UL Solutions will be recognized with the People First Excellence Award at its first annual People First Awards Dinner.

The awards celebrate companies that are leading with a people-first mindset, building cultures grounded in trust, accountability, and a deep commitment to employee well-being while delivering strong business performance. This year's honorees exemplify how prioritizing people can drive innovation, resilience, and long-term growth.

"The People First Awards highlight organizations that demonstrate how investing in people leads to stronger outcomes for businesses and society alike," said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader at The Conference Board. "This year's honorees exemplify how culture, leadership, and innovation come together to create environments where employees and organizations thrive."

"At S&P Global, our culture is grounded in our values of discovery, integrity, and partnership, and in a shared belief that how we show up for one another matters," said Girish Ganesan, Chief People Officer at S&P Global. "We are deeply grateful to receive the inaugural People First Excellence Award from The Conference Board, a recognition that belongs to our colleagues around the world who deliver with care and drive meaningful impact every day."

"UL Solutions is honored to be a recipient of the People First Excellence Award in its debut year," said Linda Chapin, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at UL Solutions. "Our employees are deeply connected to our mission of working for a safer world, and they bring our values to life in meaningful ways every day. This recognition affirms our belief that by investing in people, you create a culture that builds trust, fuels innovation, and supports long‑term growth and impact."

The awards will be presented on June 3 in Chicago during an invitation-only dinner held in conjunction with The Conference Board Annual CHRO Summit. The evening will feature a fireside-style conversation with honorees, offering insights into how they are building and sustaining high-performing, people-centered organizations.

The CHRO Summit convenes senior HR leaders for in-depth discussions on the most pressing issues shaping the future of work, including AI transformation, talent strategy, leadership development, and building connective cultures.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org l Learn about Membership

SOURCE The Conference Board