The Consulting Firm Behind How The World's Wealthiest Clients Are Treated Just Had A Record Year

As UHNW and HNW Clients Grow More Discerning and Less Forgiving, The AHA Group Is the Firm the Market Has Turned To.

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 87 engagements across 18 countries. A Record Year at the Highest Levels of Luxury, Branded Residences, Private Clubs, Ultra-Luxury Hospitality, and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Environments Worldwide.

The AHA Group, widely regarded as the leading global authority in experience architecture for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) environments, today reported a record fiscal year, completing 87 engagements spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The firm does not operate at the edges of the luxury market. It operates at the center of it, engaged by the world's most exclusive brands at precisely the moments when how their wealthiest clients are treated can no longer be left to chance.

Experience failure is now the leading cause of client attrition in UHNW markets. Not price. Not product. Experience. Post this

Experience failure is now the leading cause of client attrition in UHNW markets. Not price. Not product. Experience.

- AHA Group Global UHNW Research Study, 2026

In the markets The AHA Group serves, a single experience failure can end a relationship permanently. UHNW and HNW clients arrive with globally calibrated expectations, unlimited choice, and a refined instinct for what is genuine. They are growing more discerning. They are growing less forgiving. And they are increasingly able to distinguish organizations that have truly engineered their experience from those that have merely attempted it.

"The margin for error at this level is extremely small. In UHNW and HNW environments, there are very few second chances. The work we are engaged in is shaped in rooms where every decision carries lasting consequence."

- Antonia J.A. Hock, Founder & President, The AHA Group

The firm's consulting engagements spanned the full architecture of luxury, including ultra-luxury hospitality, branded residences, private aviation, yachting, private clubs, wealth management, and luxury retail, with more than two-thirds involving multi-market or multi-phase scope. The proprietary ICON Diagnostic platform was deployed 93 times across 11 sectors. The Advisory practice expanded significantly, with a growing share of engagements led directly with founders, boards, family offices, and private equity firms. More than 60% of total revenue was generated outside of North America, alongside a record year domestically that grew over 140% YoY.

Underpinning all of it is the firm's research practice, focused exclusively on UHNW and HNW client behavior, how decisions are made at the highest levels of wealth, and how experiences are remembered and used to determine loyalty. It surfaces patterns invisible at the surface level, and gives The AHA Group an ability to see what competitors cannot.

"What we are seeing behind the scenes is a much higher level of intentionality. The strongest organizations are not adding more. They are making sharper decisions about what matters and executing it without compromise."

- Antonia J.A. Hock, Founder & President, The AHA Group

The results of this fiscal year are not simply a reflection of growth. They are a reflection of what happens when the world's most ambitious organizations decide that how their wealthiest clients are treated will no longer be left to chance.

About The AHA Group

The AHA Group is a privately-held global consulting firm and the recognized authority in experience architecture for organizations serving ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. The firm designs complete experience systems that attract, retain, and grow relationships with the most discerning clientele in the world.

With a portfolio exceeding 300 clients across ultra-luxury hospitality, branded residences, private aviation, yachting, private clubs, wealth management, luxury retail, and related high-value environments, The AHA Group operates from four global offices with a team of 45+ professionals.

The AHA Group was ranked among the Top 10 Customer Experience Consulting Firms in the United States in Digital Reference's 2025 national ranking. Founder and President Antonia J.A. Hock has been independently ranked the No. 1 Luxury Travel Marketing & Guest Experience Expert globally, and her perspectives are regularly sought by The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, and Esquire.

Media enquiries and interview requests are welcome.

Please contact: William Andrews + 1 (725) 666-5700 or [email protected]

www.ahaexperience.com

SOURCE The AHA Group