The CRE Finance Council Announces Its 2026 Class of '20 Under 40'

CREFC recognizes rising leaders helping shape the future of commercial real estate finance

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association representing the over $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, today announced its 2026 class of accomplished '20 Under 40' honorees. Each year, CREFC's '20 Under 40' program recognizes outstanding young commercial real estate finance professionals who are reshaping the industry through their ideas, leadership, and execution. The recipients will be recognized at CREFC's Annual Conference in New York City next week.

This year's recipients have come of age during one of the most demanding and rapidly evolving market environments in recent memory. They have navigated market dislocation, embraced new technologies, and brought increasingly sophisticated analytical and operational expertise to every corner of the business. Their work is helping to shape the future direction of the commercial real estate finance industry.

The honorees contribute across every segment of CRE finance, including balance-sheet and securitized lending, bond investing, private debt and equity, loan servicing, credit ratings, and advisory services. In addition to their professional accomplishments, many are active participants in CREFC committees, events, mentorship efforts, and industry initiatives, helping ensure CREFC's Young Professionals (YP) programming remains relevant, engaging, and impactful for the next generation of industry leaders.

"The members of CREFC's 2026 '20 Under 40' class have already distinguished themselves as exceptional professionals and emerging leaders within commercial real estate finance," said Lisa Pendergast, President and CEO of CREFC. "They have built their careers during a period defined by market volatility, shifting capital flows, and rapid industry transformation, yet they continue to bring fresh thinking, innovation, and leadership to the market."

Pendergast added, "Their contributions extend well beyond their day-to-day roles. Through their active engagement with CREFC and the broader industry, these professionals are helping strengthen the future of CRE finance and shape the next generation of industry leadership."

CREFC's annual '20 Under 40' awards are part of the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting and recognizing emerging leaders in commercial real estate finance through education, mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities.

2026 '20 Under 40' Honorees

KAREN ANZALONE

Partner

Katten Muchin Rosenmann LLP

KATIE BASKIN

Associate

McGuireWoods LLP

SEAN BASTIAN

Senior Director, Capital Markets | Institutional Advisory

Walker & Dunlop

RAVI BELSARE

Principal

Apollo Global Management

STEVEN BERNSTEIN

Managing Director

Harbor Group International

DARREN BREDA

Managing Director

Affinius Capital

ZACHARY CION

Managing Director

Hudson Bay Capital

JONATHAN COHEN

Senior Director

MONTICELLOAM, LLC

MARCELLO CRICCO-LIZZA

Managing Director, Principal, and Head of CRE Lending

Balbec Capital LP

ALLISON DELONG

Managing Director

Greystone Servicing Company LLC

MICHAEL DILLON

Vice President, CMBS Trading & Analytics

Prime Finance Partners

SANG KIM

Director, Investments

Lionheart Strategic Management

DANIEL LIM

Investment Director

AustralianSuper

ALISON MACKENZIE

Senior Associate

King & Spalding LLP

NEEL MUNOT

Senior Director, CMBS

Kroll Bond Rating Agency

GABRIELLE NEISS

Commercial Bank Counsel

Capital One

CHRISTOPHER PRATT

Director

JLL Capital Markets

SAMANTHA ROTCHFORD

Managing Director

BDT & MSD Partners

WILL STILES

Director

Citi

SAMIR TEJPAUL

Head of Investments

Madison Realty Capital

To learn more about CREFC's 2026 class of '20 Under 40' recipients, click here.

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants. For more information, visit www.crefc.org.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council