The Cyber Exchange Launches Structured Sourcing and Guided RFP Platform for Cybersecurity, IT, and OT Services

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Exchange today announced the launch of its structured sourcing platform for cybersecurity, IT, and OT services, helping organizations define project requirements before Provider selection to reduce sourcing risk and improve project alignment.

The platform is built on the sourcing and delivery model developed by ProServ Solutions Group, a framework purpose-built for cybersecurity, IT, and OT engagements.

The Cyber Exchange Logo

Organizations frequently rely on manual RFPs, referrals, and inconsistent sourcing processes that introduce project risk before work ever begins. Providers often spend significant pre-sales effort pursuing opportunities that were never clearly defined or aligned to their expertise.

Addressing the operational challenges that organizations and Providers encounter throughout the sourcing process was one of the primary reasons Aaron Smith, Founder and CEO, and Bill Unger, CIO, created The Cyber Exchange.

"We've seen too many cybersecurity, IT, and OT projects slowed down before work even begins because requirements weren't clearly defined," said Smith. "Organizations spend too much time navigating inconsistent sourcing processes, while Providers invest valuable pre-sales effort pursuing opportunities that were never a strong fit. We built The Cyber Exchange to improve both sides of that process."

The platform combines AI-guided scoping, structured RFP creation, and Provider transparency to improve sourcing outcomes.

"RFPs with little structure create a lot of tedious back-and-forth communication and project misalignment," said Unger. "We created a step-by-step process that helps both parties align on expectations before work begins. AI serves as a guide throughout the process, helping Requesters define project needs while maintaining human decision-making."

For more information about The Cyber Exchange, companies can visit their website at thecyberexchange.io and follow the company on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/cyberexchange/.

About The Cyber Exchange

The Cyber Exchange is a structured sourcing and scoping platform combining AI-guided RFP creation and visibility into Provider qualifications, purpose-built for cybersecurity, IT, and OT services. Built from the proven sourcing model developed by ProServ Solutions Group, The Cyber Exchange helps organizations make more informed sourcing decisions while enabling Providers to pursue better-defined project opportunities.

SOURCE The Cyber Exchange; ProServ Solutions Group LLC