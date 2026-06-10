The Dairy Alliance and Georgia Beef Board Launch Summer Grilling Sweepstakes

Partnership highlights local farmers and seasonal favorites during National Beef and Dairy Months

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As grilling season begins, The Dairy Alliance and Georgia Beef Board will launch a new summer initiative to celebrate Georgia agriculture, summer flavors, and the farmers behind them, bringing their partnership to life.

From now through June 15, the organizations will host a Beef and Dairy Summer Grilling Sweepstakes, giving Georgia residents the chance to win one of three curated grilling kits filled with seasonal essentials, including a cooler, Georgia Beef cast iron skillet, charcuterie board, and more. The teams will select winners in mid-June.

The sweepstakes builds on a year-long collaboration focused on educating consumers and strengthening awareness around the connection between beef and dairy, two industries deeply rooted in Georgia's agricultural landscape.

"Summer gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase how beef and dairy work together to create meals that are both delicious and nutrient-rich," said Farrah Newberry, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Through this partnership, we are highlighting the impact of local farmers while inspiring families to enjoy these foods in new ways at home."

Throughout the year, The Dairy Alliance and Georgia Beef Board will activate this partnership through recipe content, social collaborations, and on-site events that showcase how beef and dairy work together on the plate and on the farm. Together, they aim to expand educational outreach, highlight the nutritional benefits of beef and dairy, and increase awareness around sustainable practices.

The summer sweepstakes coincides with National Beef Month in May and National Dairy Month in June, giving consumers a timely way to celebrate the season while connecting more closely to the farmers and ingredients behind their favorite meals.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes online at https://thedairyalliance.com/georgia-beef-dairy-sweepstakes?fbclid=IwY2xjawSWRY1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFTYk9tejFOSjhnTFFwU3dUc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHnbM64pjTFmlr6H9tDxfSqGzzJ-b4-D4ttu9WleGEpLo-FsAdtaHgPt93Rx5_aem_zkFENG6RzUikysq6StdZlw. Three winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. Entry is open to Georgia residents only.

To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

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SOURCE The Dairy Alliance