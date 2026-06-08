The Declaration of Independence To Be Honored With New Stamp

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Declaration of Independence Forever Stamp

What: In 1776, the Declaration of Independence gave powerful voice to a bold idea: that government exists to serve the people. On the 250th anniversary of America's founding document, the U.S. Postal Service pays tribute to the written instrument that codified our national ideals with a new Forever stamp.





The first-day-of-issue event for the Declaration of Independence stamp will be part of this year's Celebration of Freedom at the birthplace of our nation in Philadelphia and is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #DeclarationofIndependenceStamp.



Who: Lucy Trout, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors



When: Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern



Where: B Free Franklin Post Office

316 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at: https://www.usps.com/declarationofindependence



Background: Adopted on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress, the Declaration of Independence announced the Colonies' break from Great Britain and expressed the bold idea that government is a social contract based on the consent of the governed. Its words have echoed through two and a half centuries, reminding us that liberty and justice are at the heart of the American story.





The new stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Marti Johnson

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service