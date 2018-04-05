NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implants and prosthesis market is projected to reach to USD 13.01 billion by 2023 from estimated USD 9.50 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The low penetration rate of dental implants in developing countries and increasing investments in CAD/CAM technologies are also expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of premium dental implants, limited reimbursement, and high the risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04166806



The titanium dental implants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of material, the dental implants market is segmented into titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants.The titanium dental implants segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of these implants by dental professionals owing to advantages such as high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater stain-bearing capacity, and greater corrosion resistance properties.



The value dental implants segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the price, the dental implants market is further classified into premium dental implants, value dental implants, and discounted dental implants.The value dental implants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of these implants by dental professionals owing largely to its cost-effectiveness.



The abutments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the dental prosthesis market is segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays.During the forecast period, the abutments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



Growth in this segment is due to the growth of the dental implants market as abutments work as connectors between dental implants and bridges or crowns. Using stock abutments helps to reduce labor costs and lowers the overall cost of the final restoration treatment.



Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). The region's large geriatric population, large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing dental tourism, and the region's rising demand for advanced implant and prosthetic products are driving the growth of this market.



Break of primary participants from supply side was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–40% and Tier 3–15%

• By Designation – C Level–41%, Director Level–30%, Others–29%

• By Region – Europe–32%, North America–27%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America- 12%, Middle East and Africa–10%



Break of primary participants from demand side was as mentioned below:

• By Type of Facility– Dental Hospitals and Clinics–65%, Dental Laboratories–20%, and Academic & Research Institute–15%

• By Designation – General Dentist, Implantologists, & Periodontists –55%, Hospital & Clinical Managers–20%, Hospital Directors & VPs–15%, and Others -10%

• By Region – Europe–40%, North America–35%, Asia Pacific–11%, Latin America- 9%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Some of the major market players in the dental implants and prosthesis market are Straumann (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein (US), OSSTEM Implant Co. (South Korea), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental (Germany), Bicon (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the dental implants and prosthesis market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, type of facility, and region. The report also includes a volume data analysis for various types of dental implants across the globe and a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental implants and prosthesis market. The report analyzes this market by type, type of facility, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global dental implants and prosthesis market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, type of facility, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global dental implants and prosthesis market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global dental implants and prosthesis market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04166806



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dental-implants-and-prosthesis-market-is-projected-to-reach-to-usd-1301-billion-by-2023-from-estimated-usd-950-billion-in-2018-at-a-cagr-of-65-300625094.html