The D.H. Collective Awarded TX DIR Flood Early Warning System Contract, Bringing Together Texas Technology Leaders for More Resilient Communities

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The D.H. Collective (DHC) is pleased to announce it has been awarded DIR Cooperative Contract No. DIR-CPO-6230 by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to provide Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) technologies and related professional services to eligible state and local government entities through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program. As flooding continues to challenge communities across Texas and beyond, we need resilient, integrated technologies that provide timely situational awareness and support confident, informed decision-making.

"This contract represents more than an award, it represents an opportunity, and we're honored to be working alongside some of Texas' leading engineering and technology companies to deliver innovative FEWS solutions that strengthen preparedness and resilience for the communities we serve." Abby Halder, CEO of DHC.

DHC has assembled a highly specialized team of local Texas partners that combine deep expertise across sensing technologies, edge computing, industrial internet of things (IIoT) platforms, emergency communications, field deployment, systems integration, and professional services to deliver a comprehensive FEWS solution.

BLCCS (San Antonio, TX) - https://blccs.com/ - BLCCS is a Texas-based MEP contractor and engineering and controls integration firm specializing in building and facility automation, sensor and telemetry integration, real-time monitoring, and mission-critical infrastructure systems. Founded in 2017, the woman-owned firm holds licensed electrical, mechanical, and plumbing trades in-house, delivering turnkey HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and controls solutions for commercial, institutional, and public-sector clients across Texas. BLCCS pairs its field trades with in-house software engineering and cybersecurity capabilities, building software solutions designed for real-world execution — from secure telemetry and data integration to monitoring platforms hardened for critical infrastructure. This combination of engineering depth, secure software delivery, and self-performed field integration gives BLCCS the operational technology expertise required to plan, deploy, and execute impactful solutions from design through long-term service.

"Texas communities need flood warning capability they can count on, and this contract puts a strong Texas team in position to deliver it. We're glad to be part of it." — Jacob Mills, Chief Technology Officer, BLCCS.

Projexel LLC (Round Rock, TX) - https://projexel.vet/ - Projexel is a Texas VetHUB-certified Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) integrator and professional services provider. Projexel brings the system together—from field sensors and edge computing to secure communications, software, dashboards, and public alerts. Its team provides solution architecture, software and data engineering, cybersecurity, deployment, field integration, testing, commissioning, and ongoing operational support. Projexel also resells Corvalent's CorGrid® IIoT Software Platform, CorSense IIoT Edge Gateway Devices, and related services.

"This award is about giving Texas communities something they can never buy back: time. Projexel's role is to make every part of the system work together—from the first sensor reading in the field to the alert that reaches the people who need it. We are proud to lead that integration and to stand alongside Corvalent and our other partners in delivering a FEWS capability Texans can trust when the weather turns and every minute matters."— Joe Trujillo, Chief Executive Officer, Projexel LLC.

Corvalent Corporation (Cedar Park, TX) - https://corgrid.io/ - Corvalent is the technology provider of the CorGrid® Industrial IoT software platform, delivering industrial-grade edge computing, intelligent gateways, sensor connectivity, real-time monitoring, customizable dashboards, and automated alerting capabilities. As part of this partnership, Corvalent licenses and supplies the CorGrid® platform to Projexel LLC, which acts as the FEWS solution integrator and full-service provider, responsible for the design, deployment, field integration, testing, and ongoing operational performance of the complete FEWS solution delivered to end customers.

"The Projexel winning of this contract is a testament to the strength of the CorGrid® platform and the trust our partners place in it. We're proud to supply, among other partners, a software solution that enables Projexel and the broader team to deliver an integrated FEWS solution to communities across Texas." Ed Trevis, President & CEO of Corvalent.

Install IoT (Katy, TX) - https://www.install-iot.com/ - Install IoT provides nationwide IoT deployment, commissioning, and maintenance services, combining expert solution architects with certified field technicians to rapidly deploy, integrate, and sustain distributed FEWS infrastructure.

"Every install we do on this project is really about giving someone a few extra minutes to get their family to safety. It's an honor to be a part of something that could genuinely save lives, and I'm grateful to be working alongside partners who feel the same way." - Mohammed K, Founder of Install IoT.

Valiant-X Enterprise (San Antonio, TX) - https://valiant-x.com/ - Valiant-X Enterprise is an SBA 8(a) and SDVOSB technology integrator specializing in secure cloud architecture, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, IT Support Services, A&AS, SETA, and enterprise IT modernization, strengthening the scalability and long-term operational sustainment of the FEWS platform.

"Our entire existence is to improve the lifecycle of client-to-customer relationship with our one-of-a-kind customer service, not only from an IT and Cyber perspective, but from a human trust and interaction stance. Under FEWS and our partner, The D.H. Collective, we will provide world-class products, services, and customer support with talent that is unmatched in our industry. We're excited and motivated to be the best partner for the great State of Texas." Yves Vazquez, President & CEO of Valiant-X Enterprise.

Namauu Technological & Industrial (NTI) (San Antonio, TX) - https://www.namauu.com/ - NTI specializes in complex systems integration and technical program management, coordinating multidisciplinary teams, infrastructure deployment, and solution integration to ensure successful delivery of resilient FEWS capabilities.

"On this team, our focus is simple: lower the risk and deliver value our partners can see and trust. NTI brings the discipline of systems integration and program management to this effort, so that when flood waters rise, the technology performs exactly as designed and communities get outcomes they can count on."— Kekai Namauu, CEO of NTI.

Through the DIR Cooperative Contracts Program, eligible entities (e.g., state agencies, counties, cities, higher education institutions, school districts, river authorities, and other qualified public organizations) can procure FEWS technologies and professional services through our established cooperative purchasing vehicle. For more information about DHC's Flood Early Warning System solutions and to engage with our team, please visit: https://www.dh-collective.com/txfewscontract or email us at [email protected].

About The D.H. Collective

The D.H. Collective is a mission-driven technology company that brings together industry-leading partners to deliver integrated solutions for government and critical infrastructure customers. From resilient infrastructure and emergency management to emerging technologies and digital modernization, DHC connects innovation with operational outcomes that help organizations better prepare, respond, and adapt. https://www.dh-collective.com

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

SOURCE The D.H. Collective LLC