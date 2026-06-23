The Disability Consumer Market Soars to $675 Billion In the U.S. According to New Study Released by Disability:IN and The American Institutes for Research

Major revenue opportunities emerge for businesses of all sizes as people with disabilities enter labor markets at record rates, boosting discretionary income

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide, and the American Institutes for Research (AIR) today jointly released new research highlighting the enormous growth, market trends and prevailing opportunities presented by the $675 billion disability consumer market in the U.S.

$675 Billion Is Sitting Right There - and Most Manufacturers Are Walking Past It Design for Disability, Design for Everyone - and Design to Win

The comprehensive study, "The Next Growth Market: Inside the $675 Billion Consumer Opportunity," which measures on the purchasing power of working-age adults with disabilities, makes a compelling case for industry and businesses to expand their customer base and innovate in the design and accessibility of their products. The research follows AIR's landmark study, "A Hidden Market: The Purchasing Power of Working-Age Adults with Disabilities," published in 2018.

In addition to debunking long-standing misconceptions about disability and income, the analysis unveils actionable data and insights that cast new light on the staggering revenue opportunity of one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer market segments in the U.S. today – opening new pathways for business growth and expansion.

Compelling Market Trends Fuel Economic Inclusion for All

"Our report validates that the once best kept secret in business is no longer," said, Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN: "The opportunity presented by the $675 billion disability consumer market is enormous, especially for businesses that develop accessible products, emerge as the brand of choice by capturing everyday consumer dollars and include people with disabilities in their go-to-market strategies."

The study focuses on working age people with disabilities (16-64 years) and uses the American Community Survey (ACS) definition of disability which includes vision, hearing, mobility, self-care, cognition and independent living. It does not include many conditions such as chronic illnesses, cancers, neurodivergence, learning disabilities, and mental health conditions – which defines the spending power of a market opportunity far greater than what is defined in this study.

Key findings include:

Tapping into the purchasing power of the disability market provides an engine of growth for businesses everywhere.

In 2026, the disability consumer market is worth $675 billion – equivalent to the size of the global beauty and cosmetics industry – while discretionary income for people with disabilities has soared to $107 billion each year. Today, people with disabilities earn nearly 7% of the total U.S. disposable income.





In 2026, the disability consumer market is worth $675 billion – equivalent to the size of the global beauty and cosmetics industry – while discretionary income for people with disabilities has soared to $107 billion each year. Today, people with disabilities earn nearly 7% of the total U.S. disposable income. Collectively, the discretionary income of Americans with disabilities totals $107 billion annually , a compelling growth driver for businesses seeking long-term profitability.

Discretionary income is concentrated among approximately 10% of working-age people with disabilities, who have on average $40,000 of discretionary spending power annually. With an average income before taxes of $135,805, discretionary income within the disability community has surged to a historic high.





, Discretionary income is concentrated among approximately 10% of working-age people with disabilities, who have on average $40,000 of discretionary spending power annually. With an average income before taxes of $135,805, discretionary income within the disability community has surged to a historic high. Substantial gaps exist between people with and without disabilities in the U.S., yet businesses large and small are well-positioned to narrow them.

Average disposable income for people with disabilities is approximately $40,000 per year, compared to $68,000 per year for people without disabilities. As people with disabilities continue to make gains in the labor market, their purchasing power will follow.

"People with disabilities represent a powerful segment of the marketplace, with significant opportunity for business performance," states AIR's Kathleen Murphy, lead author and Managing Researcher. "In many states, a significant share of this population has discretionary income, giving companies a clear path to expand their reach, capture new demand, and drive sustained growth."

Tapping into the Expanding Disability Consumer Market

Data revealed in the report confirm that the consumer market for people with disabilities is large, growing and vastly underserved. Coupled with the record-rate increase of people with disabilities in the workforce, growth-minded businesses can anticipate new and expanding revenue growth opportunities across industries and geographies, according to insights published by LinkedIn September 2023, "Disability Status and Work: Employment and Leadership Trends in the U.S."

As accessible technology is embedded across more mainstream tools and platforms – including assistive AI, remote access, screen readers, live captioning – these trends will boost the purchasing power of the growing disability market.

Building on the data, American industry can tap into this massive opportunity with plans built on the best practices of companies that have achieved sustainable success in meeting the needs of the disability market, which creates solutions that work for everyone, by:

Integrating disability into market research and customer strategies aligned with investment, product, market, and workplace decisions.

disability into market research and customer strategies aligned with investment, product, market, and workplace decisions. Designing wealth-building opportunities that reflect the income profiles of people with disabilities today.

wealth-building opportunities that reflect the income profiles of people with disabilities today. Partnering with disability customers to co-create brand strategies and tailored campaigns to elevate awareness and adoption.

with disability customers to co-create brand strategies and tailored campaigns to elevate awareness and adoption. Allocating capital through disability-focused funds that offer market returns consistent with the returns from those funds focused elsewhere.

capital through disability-focused funds that offer market returns consistent with the returns from those funds focused elsewhere. Embedding accessibility into consumer and enterprise technology to attract and retain customers, build brand loyalty, secure contracts, and bolster economic impact.

"One thing is clear: when barriers are removed, neurodivergent individuals and people with disabilities can participate, progress, and contribute at a higher level," said Martin McKay, Executive Chairman and Founder of Everway, a leading developer of assistive technology and digital inclusion software. "Inclusion is no longer a side initiative; it's becoming a strategic priority that reflects how this progress increases economic participation."

Houghton, concluded: "If the momentum achieved over the past 10 years is any indication of what the future holds, then we can project with confidence that the favorable trends identified in our research will bear brighter tomorrows for the disability community, businesses at large and the U.S. economy overall." We've taken a major step forward in both defining and better understanding the opportunity presented to businesses in connecting with an enormous consumer market, one that touches every industry, product and service offered – creating enormous benefit to all."

Link here to access in its entirety, "The Next Growth Market: Inside The $675 Billion Consumer Opportunity."

About the Report's Data Sources

This study draws on information about income, expenditures, and disability collected by the US government. It relies on the American Community Survey (ACS) definition of disability, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)'s Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CEX), Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS), and the National Health Interview Survey. The data analyses in this publication are from a study conducted by experts at the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Disability:IN and published in the report The Purchasing Power of Working-Age Adults With Disabilities. AIR conducted a similar study in 2018 but used a different methodology. For that reason, the 2018 and 2026 data are not directly comparable, but may demonstrate trends in the growth of the disability marketplace.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With the world's leading companies as partners, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact. Are You IN?

To learn more about Disability:IN visit www.disabilityin.org.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

Allyce Torres

Disability:IN

[email protected]

(760) 519-5666

SOURCE Disability:IN