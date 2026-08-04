THE DIXIE GROUP 2026 Q2 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB: DXYN) regarding results for 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Thursday, August 06, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 29312282

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 29312282

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

SOURCE The Dixie Group, Inc.