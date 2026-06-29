BEIJING, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreams Continued: The Story of Minning Town (one 22-minute episode) launches globally today. Shot in Minning Town, the film chronicles how three generations of locals reclaimed their destinies through hard work. The documentary co-produced by NXTV and CHUJING TIANCHENG CULTURE MEDIA CO., LTD.

The documentary Dreams Continued: The Story of Minning Town launches globally Speed Speed

Minning Town's origin dates back nearly 30 years, when mountain villagers relocated to this unfamiliar land and built settlements from scratch. The documentary's first-generation migrants endured hardships brought by poverty and entrenched traditional mindsets. They began with manual farm work, learned grape cultivation with support from agricultural technicians, gradually gained self-reliance and regained self-worth via labor.

The second generation follows a vastly different life trajectory. Raised in the town and educated locally, they moved to big cities yet opted to come back after experiencing the outside world. They brought e-commerce and live-stream sales to unlock new opportunities for the village, funded streetlight installation and public space renovations, striving to create local livelihoods so younger generations no longer need to migrate far for work.

Blending firsthand personal accounts with observational documentary filming techniques, the production steers clear of grand sweeping narratives and centers on ordinary work and quiet personal choices. Director Xing Chuan states that the most worthy subject to capture is not policy documents, but people's inner shifts: from scraping by to pursuing a fulfilling life, from passive suffering to proactive self-determination.

Producer Wang Yi says the documentary revolves around a universal theme: how human communities rebuild their homelands amid hardship. For global viewers, this once-barren wasteland represents far more than a transformed small town in China—it delivers a universal human tale centered on dignity and free will.

The title Dreams Continued: The Story of Minning Town embodies the everlasting bond between the land and its inhabitants. This enduring dream thrives beneath grape trellises, along production lines, and on young people's mobile screens. Mountains and seas carry enduring affection, and the dream marches on.

SOURCE NXTV and CHUJING TIANCHENG CULTURE MEDIA CO., LTD