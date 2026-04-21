The Dr. Gundry Podcast Celebrates 400 Episodes, Marking a Major Milestone in Health & Wellness Media

Dr. Steven R. Gundry Continues to Deliver Science-Backed Strategies for Better Gut Health, Longevity, and Total Wellness Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Gundry Podcast —proudly hosted by PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO)—released its landmark 400th episode, underscoring its continued growth as a leading voice in the health and wellness podcast space.

Created and hosted by Steven R. Gundry, M.D., world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, bestselling author, and founder of Gundry MD, the show has built a loyal following by challenging outdated health myths and translating complex science into clear, practical strategies listeners can actually use. Over the course of 400 episodes, the podcast has explored everything from gut health and inflammation to longevity, nutrition, and the hidden factors impacting modern health.

Created and hosted by Steven R. Gundry, M.D., world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, bestselling author, and founder of Gundry MD, the show has built a loyal following by challenging outdated health myths and translating complex science into clear, practical strategies listeners can actually use. Over the course of 400 episodes, the podcast has explored everything from gut health and inflammation to longevity, nutrition, and the hidden factors impacting modern health.

Available across major podcast platforms and on YouTube, The Dr. Gundry Podcast has become a go-to resource—at no cost—for countless people worldwide seeking a smarter, more proactive approach to feeling their best, without relying on fads or one-size-fits-all advice.

"Four hundred episodes represent more than just a number; it reflects a movement," says Dr. Gundry. "People are starting to question what they've been told about health and are looking for real answers. This podcast exists to give them exactly that."

The 400th episode serves as a milestone moment, spotlighting key lessons, unexpected discoveries, and some of the most impactful guests since the show first launched—including insights from Dave Asprey, Jessie Inchauspé ("Glucose Goddess"), Dr. Mindy Pelz, Lewis Howes, and more. It also reinforces the podcast's mission: to help listeners understand how their bodies actually work and what they truly need to thrive.

Listeners can watch the full episode on YouTube or listen to the audio version to experience this special milestone. For those looking to revisit standout conversations, you can also explore the full archive of episodes here.

To stay up to date with new episodes, expert insights, and weekly health tips, be sure to subscribe to the Dr. Gundry Podcast on YouTube and never miss a release.

400th EPISODE GUNDRY MD SALE

To celebrate the occasion, listeners can take advantage of a limited-time offer from Gundry MD. Use code PODCAST25 for 25% off at checkout on all regular-priced items. Code valid until 4/9/27. My Account and subscription pricing excluded. Cannot be combined with other offers. Does not apply to bundles, devices, or digital products.

With 400 episodes now available and new content released regularly, The Dr. Gundry Podcast continues to expand its reach, bringing science-backed health insights directly to listeners around the world.

The Dr. Gundry Podcast production team includes: Lanee Neil, Jacie Ray, Nicole Hoang, Daniella La Bier, and Zachary Stein.

About Dr. Steven R. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Dr. Gundry Podcast

Ranked one of the top nutrition podcasts on Apple, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, features cutting-edge health and wellness information from Dr. Gundry's latest research and treating patients six days a week. It also features interviews with notable experts like Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Jessie Inchauspé, Dr. Will Cole, and Arianna Huffington. Now with over 400 episodes, The Dr. Gundry Podcast is available wherever podcasts are heard, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon, and Spotify. The podcast series is also available as a video series on the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel. Follow the Dr. Gundry Podcast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, Dr. Gundry, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X at @podcastone.

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