THE ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT TO SAN ANTONIO AIDS FOUNDATION AND CORAZÓN SAN ANTONIO TO END NEW HIV INFECTIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY

News provided by

Elton John AIDS Foundation; San Antionio AIDS Foundation

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

$500,000 Award from the Elton John AIDS Foundation Will Help Expand HIV and STI outreach, testing, prevention and linkage to care throughout San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio AIDS Foundation (SAAF) and Corazón San Antonio are excited to announce their newest community impact collaboration "SAAF Spaces with Corazón," in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This two-year, $500,000 grant will help SAAF and Corazón San Antonio expand their services in HIV outreach, testing, prevention, and syringe exchange while providing resources to sex workers and people experiencing homelessness.

Continue Reading
Corazón San Antonio
Corazón San Antonio
San Antonio AIDS Foundation
San Antonio AIDS Foundation

 As 20% of new HIV diagnoses are in the 13-24 year-old age group nationwide, this program will include HIV/STI education with Corazón SA's Young Adult Stability and Support (YASS) program (CDC, 2020).  With approximately 15% of women and 6% of men living with HIV in San Antonio having likely acquired HIV through injection drug use (AIDSVu, 2020), this project builds upon Corazón San Antonio's syringe services program, the only program of its kind in Texas, by incorporating HIV/STI testing. Early diagnosis and rapid linkage to care is crucial in preventing the onset of AIDS, and this program follows all testing with a rapid linkage to care for HIV treatment or referral for PrEP services to prevent HIV.

United in their efforts to lower the local spread of HIV and STIs, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Corazón's support from the Elton John AIDS Foundation will provide the community with solutions to help them to reach their goal of zero new infections of HIV and STIs in Bexar County.

"In partnering with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Corazón San Antonio will be able to connect with otherwise marginalized communities to provide not just HIV prevention and access to care but to offer support services for people who use drugs," said Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, PhD, MPH, CEO of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. "Syringe exchange is crucial in helping to limit the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C. While we will be testing for HIV and other STIs, these outreach activities also set the stage for providing mental health and social services support. Our goal is to reduce new HIV infections and bring people into recovery, and the support from the Elton John AIDS Foundation will go a long way towards ending the HIV epidemic in San Antonio."

Erika Borrego, MSW, CEO and President of Corazón SA added, "Corazón San Antonio has one of the largest Syringe Service Programs (SSP's) in Texas providing holistic harm reduction services through its Drop-In Center, which is open to our housed and unhoused populations struggling with substance use across the county. This program has assisted over 800 clients this year with holistic harm reduction services and removed 416,204 syringes, overall making our community a safer place to live."

"The Elton John AIDS Foundation, San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Corazón San Antonio have a shared goal of revolutionalizing the model of HIV care by meeting communities where they are, outside of traditional healthcare settings," said Noelle Esquire, US Portfolio Lead at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "We are happy to partner with such vital and trusted organizations providing HIV testing and linkage to care throughout Bexar County. By making it easier for the San Antonio community to access HIV testing free and confidentially, together we will empower them to access the services they need to prevent HIV or enroll and adhere to HIV treatment."

For more information about the Elton John AIDS Foundation grant and services provided by the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Corazón, visit SanAntonioAIDS.org, CorazonSA.org, or ejaf.org.

ABOUT THE SAN ANTONIO AIDS FOUNDATION

The San Antonio AIDS Foundation (SAAF) was the first community-based organization created in 1986 in response to the epidemic of HIV/AIDS in San Antonio. Evolving from a volunteer-run hospice to providing comprehensive sexual health services, our mission is to reduce new HIV and other sexually transmitted infections by providing equitable access to education, prevention, and sexual healthcare and improving the health and quality of life of people living with HIV or AIDS. SAAF envisions a community where people living with HIV will thrive free of stigma and discrimination and positive sexual health is a reality for all. To learn more about the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, visit SanAntonioAIDS.org.

ABOUT CORAZÓN SAN ANTONIO

Founded in 1999, Corazón San Antonio operates in the heart of downtown San Antonio serving our homeless and marginalized neighbors by providing a day center and resource hub, wellness clinic, harm reduction outreach, housing case management, hot meals, clothing, warm showers, hygiene items, access to recovery groups and spiritual services. We serve over 40,000 hot, nutritious meals per year and rely on over 75 enthusiastic volunteers and 30 staff each week to provide unconditional love and life-giving support to our neighbors. For more information on Corazón San Antonio, please visit our website at CorazonSA.org or email [email protected].

ABOUT THE ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections, and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

San Antonio AIDS Foundation Media Contact: Christopher Garza, Communications Coordinator

O: 210-225-4715

[email protected] 

Elton John AIDS Foundation Media Contact: Mary Pavlu, Associate Director of Communications

O: 212-219-0670

[email protected]

SOURCE Elton John AIDS Foundation; San Antionio AIDS Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.