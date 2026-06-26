The Embassy of Nature Expands to the U.S., Unveils Casa USA and Advances a New Financial Vision for Nature

The international institution The Embassy of Nature (TEON) announced in New York the expansion of its platform with Casa USA and Casa Hispánica, following the launch of Casa Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup, and confirmed that is working on a new financial architecture linked to nature, designed to operate within traditional capital markets.

NEW YORK, Jun 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiative was unveiled during the opening of Casa Ecuador, an immersive experience housed in Manhattan, created to showcase the South American country's natural, cultural and historical wealth through art, gastronomy, diplomacy, business and sensory experiences inspired by Ecuador's Coast, Andes, Amazon and Galápagos Islands.

The founder of TEON and 6th Marquis of Lises, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico (c), accompanied by actor Woody Harrelson; Mexican filmmaker and Oscar winner, Guillermo Navarro; American businessman and former actor Brock Pierce; Ecuadorian businesswoman Isabel Noboa; former Argentine soccer player Javier Mascherano; former Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo; Daniel del Valle, CEO of TEON, and Gisela Andrade, Consul General of Ecuador in New York. (PRNewsfoto/The Embassy of Nature)

According to Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico, Founding President of TEON, the experience represents just one of several platforms developed by TEON, an institution created to design new economic, cultural and diplomatic tools that enable nations to transform their natural heritage, identity and culture into strategic assets capable of generating influence, investment attraction and long-term prosperity.

As part of this strategy, TEON is currently working with one of the Big Four professional services firms on the implementation of a new Environmental Capitalism framework for a new asset class on traditional capital markets, designed to enable sovereign natural wealth to compete for capital alongside conventional financial instruments.

The first phase of this initiative is being structured exclusively for sovereign entities and institutional participants, while later phases are expected to introduce additional instruments for broader capital markets.

At the same time, TEON continues advancing its Cultural Capitalism agenda through developing new immersive platforms like Casa USA, conceived to showcase the cultural, historical and natural heritage of the United States, as well as Casa Hispánica, designed to strengthen the cultural, human and economic ties between Spain, Ibero-America and Hispanic communities around the world.

"For centuries, financial markets have primarily rewarded what humanity extracts from nature," Fernández-Salvador said. "Our objective is to keep developing structures that enable nature to compete for capital within traditional financial markets without requiring its destruction."

Through this initiative, The Embassy of Nature seeks to open a new conversation about the role of nature, culture and identity within the global economy, at a time when governments, investors and international institutions are searching for new ways to generate economic growth while preserving natural and cultural heritage.

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SOURCE The Embassy of Nature