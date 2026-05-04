The End of the "Digital Lottery": HAEVN Launches Intent-Based Matching in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The era of "swipe and pray" is over. As Austin daters report record levels of app burnout, HAEVN is launching a solution that replaces the dopamine hit of the swipe with a high-precision Alignment Engine.

HAEVN, a Tampa-based tech company, is debuting its platform in Austin this month with a radical proposition: Spend 15 minutes once to be done with swiping for good.

Alignment Over Compatibility

While traditional platforms focus on personality compatibility—the psychological "fit" of two people—HAEVN focuses on Alignment. The distinction is vital: Compatibility predicts how people might get along; Alignment ensures they want the same things, right now.

HAEVN's proprietary engine ignores the "browse and scroll" model entirely. Instead, it utilizes a deterministic system to match users based on a 15-minute deep-dive into their current intent. Whether a user is looking for a traditional partnership, a specific lifestyle design, or a unique relationship "flavor," HAEVN only connects them with those who have expressed the exact same objectives.

"We aren't here to tell you who you'll like; we're here to find the people who want what you want," said Rik Foote, Founder and CEO of HAEVN. "Most apps are built to keep you scrolling. We've built an alignment engine that does the filtering for you. It respects your time by only surfacing people whose 'now' matches your 'now.' If the intent isn't aligned, the match doesn't exist."

The "Match Monday" System

By eliminating the "browse" feature, HAEVN removes the gamification of dating. There are no profiles to scroll through and no "window shopping." Instead, the system delivers high-alignment matches on Match Monday, a weekly event that moves the focus from digital noise to real-world connection.

The company's data suggests that by filtering for 80% Intent Alignment upfront, users spend significantly less time on the app and more time on high-quality dates with people who are already on the same page.

HAEVN is free to join, allowing users to complete the diagnostic survey and enter the alignment pool. Once a mutual, high-alignment match is identified, users can upgrade to HAEVN+ to unlock full profiles and secure messaging.

For Austin singles, the message is clear: Stop playing the lottery. Get aligned.

About HAEVN

HAEVN is an intent-based matching network designed to replace the swipe-heavy culture of modern dating. By utilizing a deterministic alignment engine, HAEVN delivers connections based on shared intent and core lifestyle goals. HAEVN is launching city-by-city, beginning with Austin, Texas.

SOURCE HAEVN