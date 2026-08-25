The Entertainment Industry's Biggest Names Back Stability AI in Latest Funding Round

Total funding reaches $232M under new leadership with investor group comprised of Electronic Arts, Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and more

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability AI, the leader in purpose-built AI products for professional creatives across music, gaming, and entertainment, today announced a Series B fundraise of $76M in new capital. The news brings total funding to $232M, inclusive of two equity rounds and convertible notes, under CEO Prem Akkaraju since his appointment in June 2024. The capital will fuel the development of its product suite for creative production, deepen its applied research discipline, and expand its professional services arm.

The round welcomes a new group of investors across entertainment and technology, including interactive entertainment innovator Electronic Arts, global leaders in music entertainment Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, and investment firms AMD Ventures and Pacific Alliance Ventures.

They join an already stacked roster of the who's who across the entertainment and technology industries backing Stability AI: Coatue, Greycroft, Kadmos Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis Capital, Sound Ventures, and WPP, alongside individual investors Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt, James Cameron, Kevin Mayer, Mark Burnett, Patrick Whitesell, Prem Akkaraju, and Robert Nelsen.

Coatue, Greycroft, Kadmos Capital, Sean Parker, and Eric Schmidt are also participating in the Series B, investing for a second consecutive round under new leadership.

"This unmatched group of investors is an affirmation of our vision where generative AI empowers every producer, musician, and storyteller," said Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI. "Stability is unique in the AI field because we are creative people making tools for creatives. Developing industry-defining technology means assembling a team of industry-defining titans, and that's what we have done here." Akkaraju added, "Our investors set us up for long-term success because they provide not only capital, but expertise, credibility, and direct connection to artists."

This round includes investments from existing strategic partners Electronic Arts, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. WPP, a global leader in marketing services, has been a strategic partner and investor throughout Stability AI's growth under new leadership.

The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Stable Audio 3.0, a family of open-weight music models trained on fully licensed data. Artists can now bring Stable Audio 3.0 into their workflow through a new DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) plugin or directly on StableAudio.com.

Additionally, Stability AI has announced that Coatue Co-Founder Thomas Laffont has joined its Board of Directors.

"While others are building generalized AI, Stability AI is building creative tools and doing it alongside the artists, studios, and rights holders whose work defines the field," said Thomas Laffont, Co-Founder of Coatue. "I'm glad to be joining Prem and the team."

Laffont rounds out a board that includes Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former President of Facebook Sean Parker, Greycroft Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dana Settle, and Stability AI CEO and former CEO of Weta Digital Prem Akkaraju. With this new funding, Stability AI will continue to build creative tools designed around the artist's process, across music, gaming, and entertainment.

About Stability AI

Stability AI is the leader in purpose-built AI products for professional creatives across music, gaming, and entertainment.

Stability AI sparked the generative AI revolution with the release of Stable Diffusion in August 2022, putting generative technology in the hands of millions of creators globally and cementing its position as a leader in the field. Stable Diffusion models have since been downloaded more than 350 million times, serving as the technical foundation for an entire ecosystem of work.

We build for creatives first. Our work expands beyond the models themselves into products and solutions designed for specific production workflows. This artist-centric approach is why Electronic Arts, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, WPP, and others have chosen us as their strategic partner.

Stability AI is recognized among Fortune's 50 AI Innovators and TIME's Most Influential Companies, with Stable Audio named to TIME's Best Inventions list. In June 2024, Stability AI entered a new phase of growth with a leadership team that included CEO Prem Akkaraju, Executive Chairman Sean Parker, and Board Member James Cameron, as well as board members Dana Settle and Thomas Laffont.

The company is backed by world-class investors including interactive entertainment innovator Electronic Arts; global leaders in music entertainment Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group; investment firms Greycroft, Coatue, WPP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, AMD Ventures, and Mantis Capital; and individual investors Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt, and James Cameron.

You can learn more at stability.ai.

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