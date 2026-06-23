The Executive Leadership Council Appoints Crystal L. Brown as Chief Engagement, Communications and Marketing Officer

Accomplished brand, communications, and reputation strategist to lead The ELC's enterprise

marketing, communications, and stakeholder engagement strategy.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Crystal L. Brown as Chief Engagement, Communications and Marketing Officer. Brown will oversee The ELC's marketing, brand, strategic communications, public relations, executive visibility, digital engagement, and storytelling efforts, helping to advance the organization's mission, strengthen membership engagement, and elevate its programs, partnerships, and external influence.

The Executive Leadership Council announced the appointment of Crystal L. Brown as Chief Marketing Officer. She will lead The ELC’s enterprise marketing, brand, communications, public relations, executive visibility, digital engagement, and storytelling strategy.

Brown joins The ELC with an accomplished record of building trusted brands, leading high-performing communications and marketing teams, strengthening organizational reputation, and guiding institutions through periods of growth and transformation. Her career spans nonprofit, higher education, philanthropic, mission-driven institutions, as well as corporate, where she has served as a strategic advisor to chief executives, presidents, boards, and senior leadership teams.

"Crystal is a deeply respected communications and brand leader who understands how mission, reputation, and trust work together to create lasting impact," said Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC. "She brings a rare ability to connect enterprise strategy, stakeholder engagement, storytelling, and execution. Her leadership will help The ELC sharpen its voice, expand its reach, and tell the powerful story of executive excellence with the care and clarity it deserves."

Most recently, Brown served as Chief Communications, Marketing, and Brand Officer for National Geographic Society, where she led the organization's brand, marketing, and communications functions. As a member of the executive leadership team, she advanced the Society's mission through integrated strategies that elevated public engagement, strengthened brand relevance, and amplified the impact of its education, conservation, exploration, and storytelling initiatives. Her leadership supported a historic fundraising campaign, strengthened brand partnerships, and guided communications for enterprise-wide transformation efforts.

"Joining The ELC is an extraordinary honor," said Brown. "The ELC's mission sits at the intersection of leadership, opportunity, and lasting impact. I am excited to help elevate the organization's voice, deepen engagement with members and partners, and share the stories that reflect the influence and promise of leaders who are shaping the future of business and our communities."

Previously, Brown served as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Howard University, where she was a member of the President's Cabinet and senior advisor during a pivotal period of institutional transformation. She also served as the first Chief Communications Officer at the University of Maryland, where she functioned as university spokesperson and helped elevate the university's national profile.

Earlier in her career, Brown held executive leadership positions at communications and consulting firms, advising clients across industries on strategic communications, brand positioning, and stakeholder engagement. Her client portfolio included organizations such as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the National Education Association.

Beyond her executive leadership roles, Brown is an advocate for education and leadership development. She currently serves on the University of Virginia Alumni Association Board of Managers and previously served as Chair of the National Education Association Foundation Board of Directors, Vice Chair of the Ridley Scholarship Fund, and a member of the DreamBox Learning Advisory Board.

Brown earned a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Communications from the University of Virginia.

ABOUT THE ELC

The Executive Leadership Council is an independent non-profit founded in 1986 that opens channels of opportunity for the development of global executives to positively impact business and our communities. Learn more here.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council