The Exercise Coach® Celebrates 25 Years with New Strength Plus™ Service Offering

Entrepreneur Top 10 Fitness Franchise Expands Healthspan-Focused Balance, Brain, and Stretch Training Nationwide

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans prioritize healthy aging, mobility, cognitive wellness, and long-term independence, The Exercise Coach® is marking its 25th year in business with a major expansion of its Strength Plus™ platform—an integrated healthspan-focused approach that combines strength training, coach-assisted stretching, balance development, and cognitive fitness training.

The announcement follows the company's recent recognition as the #8 fitness franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, further positioning The Exercise Coach as a national leader in personalized, strength-centered wellness.

With more than 225 locations nationwide, The Exercise Coach is evolving beyond traditional fitness by introducing science-informed programs designed to help adults improve balance, flexibility, mobility, reaction time, posture, cognitive engagement, and overall physical function.

"The conversation has shifted from lifespan to healthspan," said Brian Cygan, CEO and Co-Founder of The Exercise Coach. "People want to stay active, independent, mentally sharp, and physically capable as they age. Strength Plus™ was created to support that goal by combining strength training with balance, flexibility, and cognitive-focused programming in one personalized system."

The Exercise Coach franchise system provides both its signature 20-minute, twice-weekly strength workouts, powered by proprietary Exerbotics® bio-adaptive technology, along with the company's newest Strength Plus™ services, offered in select locations nationwide.

The company's newest proven approach to strength, featured in the company's Strength Plus™ services, is found in the recently added, proprietary Exerbotics Balance Tracker™ (EBT) technology. This technology assesses balance and cognitive performance while delivering targeted exercises that simultaneously train the body and brain.

The Strength Plus™ platform includes:

Coach-Assisted Stretching designed to improve flexibility, posture, mobility, balance, and day-to-day function through evidence-based techniques delivered in one-on-one 20- or 40-minute sessions.





designed to improve flexibility, posture, mobility, balance, and day-to-day function through evidence-based techniques delivered in one-on-one 20- or 40-minute sessions. Balance Transformation Training, that strengthens lower-body stability, coordination, and postural control while helping reduce fear of falling and improve mobility.





that strengthens lower-body stability, coordination, and postural control while helping reduce fear of falling and improve mobility. Cognitive Fitness Integration combining balance and brain-based exercises intended to improve reaction time, coordination, spatial awareness, and cognitive engagement.

Growing scientific research continues to reinforce the connection between strength training, neuroplasticity, balance performance, and healthy aging.

"Strength training alone is powerful and combining it with balance and cognitive challenges may help retrain how the body and brain work together," Cygan said. "The goal is not simply exercise—it's muscle protection, freedom of movement and quality of life."

The Exercise Coach also notes increasing consumer awareness surrounding muscle preservation as GLP-1 weight-loss medications become more widely used, particularly among adults over 40 seeking sustainable approaches to long-term wellness.

Powered by the signature, twice weekly, 20-minute Exerbotics® AI-based, customized workout technology and coach-led sessions, the company delivers personalized programming designed to be safe, efficient, measurable, and adaptable for adults at various stages of life and fitness. This legacy Exerbotics® technology is at the center of The Exercise Coach's strength-based value proposition.

The company believes it is the only Top 10 fitness franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® focused exclusively on personalized, strength-centered healthy aging and healthspan optimization.

About The Exercise Coach®

The Exercise Coach®, founded in the year 2000, is a strength-first healthspan transformation brand delivering personalized, technology-assisted exercise through more than 225 locations nationwide. Powered by proprietary Exerbotics® technology, the company combines coach-led guidance, strength training, balance development, cognitive fitness integration, and recovery-focused programming to help people pursue stronger, healthier, and more active lives.

SOURCE The Exercise Coach