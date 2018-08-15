NEW YORK, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand from the non-residential industry to drive the EIFS market



The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market size is projected to grow from USD 60.68 billion in 2018 to USD 108.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.24%. The EIFS market is driven by factors such as the rising demand from residential and non-residential construction for thermal insulation. Stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emission and presence of stringent building energy codes are factors driving the EIFS market. However, the EIFS market is threatened by the availability of green insulation materials.







By insulation material, the EPS (expanded polystyrene) segment held the largest share of the EIFS market in 2018



EPS insulating material accounted for a larger share in 2018.The growth and high demand for EPS in EIFS can be attributed to the fact that EPS foam has high compressive strength, low weight and cost, high insulation value, and relatively good resistance to water.







Therefore, it is used for a variety of applications, such as external facade insulation, external walls insulation, sandwich panels, flat roof insulation, floor insulation, and others.







Middle East & Africa is set to witness modest growth during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.The global players, to improve their presence in this region, have started expanding their businesses, particularly in Africa, due to the availability of cheap labor, low exchange rates, and lenient environmental, health, and safety laws.







The geographic proximity of Africa and the Middle East with Asia Pacific and Europe has made this region an emerging destination for setting up manufacturing facilities. The growing demand for thermal insulation in residential and non-residential buildings in the region is driving the demand for EIFS in this region.







Breakdown of Primaries



Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts in order to collect data related to different aspects of the EIFS market.Estimates reached after analyzing the secondary sources were validated through these interviews.







Primary sources included professionals such as contractors, EIFS manufacturers, distributors, consultants, and academic professionals. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 –30%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 35%



• By Designation: Director level– 61%, Managerial Level – 39%







By Region: Europe– 51%, North America– 21%, Middle East & Africa– 15%, Asia Pacific –8%, South America – 5%



Note: The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2017.



Tier 1: Revenue > USD 1 billion; Tier 2: USD 1 billion > Revenue > USD 500 million; Tier 3: Revenue < USD 500 million







The key EIFS providers profiled in the report are as follows:



• BASF (Germany)



• Saint-Gobain (France)



• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)



• Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany)



• Owen Corning (US)



• Dryvit Systems Inc. (US)



• Master Wall, Inc. (US)



• Parex USA, Inc. (US)



• Rmax (US)







This report will help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:



• This report segments the EIFS market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.



• The report helps stakeholders to understand the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



• This report will help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights about their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions.







