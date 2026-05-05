THE FASH APP Announces Founding Benefactor Circle Ahead of July 2026 Debut

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FASH APP Inc. today announced the completion of its foundational digital infrastructure and the commencement of its Founding Benefactor Circle ahead of its July 2026 public debut.

With its core now solidified, THE FASH APP is transitioning from development into a curated pre-launch period focused on early institutional participation, founding patron engagement, and selective creative onboarding.

THE FASH APP interface, a digital ecosystem dedicated to preserving fashion artistry

THE FASH APP is a cultural infrastructure initiative at the intersection of fashion, contemporary art, and digital media. Its purpose is to establish a structured environment where fashion is treated as a form of cultural authorship and artistic production.

A Cultural Space for Fashion as Contemporary Art

THE FASH APP provides a centralized environment for designers, stylists, and multidisciplinary creatives to present work, collaborate, and develop practice within a system designed to move beyond algorithmic visibility models. The initiative responds to increasing fragmentation within the creative economy, where visibility, access, and opportunity are often determined by opaque platform systems rather than artistic merit or cultural contribution.

"Fashion today exists within systems that prioritize viral content and fast-paced trends over creativity," said Ufuoma Joy George, Founder and Fashion Director of THE FASH APP Inc. "It is as if the Mona Lisa were being displayed in Times Square during peak foot traffic—that environment does not allow for one's work to be valued. That is why I'm focusing on creating a digital sanctum where fashion can be housed, studied, and enjoyed as contemporary art."

Institutional Founding Phase and Cultural Stewardship

THE FASH APP operates under fiscal sponsorship through Fractured Atlas, enabling tax-deductible contributions in support of its cultural and charitable programming initiatives as permitted by law.

This structure supports the organization's emergence as a cultural institution in formation, with early contributions directed toward artist access, public programming, and the development of long-term infrastructure supporting creative visibility and collaboration.

The Institutional Founding Phase marks the period in which foundational support shapes the cultural direction, operational framework, and long-term public impact of the initiative.

Founding Benefactor Circle

With its foundational infrastructure complete, THE FASH APP is opening its Founding Benefactor Circle, a limited group of early patrons and cultural supporters contributing to the establishment of a new ecosystem for fashion as an artistic discipline.

Participation in this circle is intended for individuals and institutions engaged in cultural patronage, arts stewardship, and long-term investment in creative ecosystems.

Contributions during this phase support:

Early access for emerging and independent creatives

The development of cultural programming and editorial direction

The expansion of collaborative infrastructure across disciplines

The continued refinement of systems ahead of public debut

The establishment of long-term institutional programming

All contributions made through Fractured Atlas are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and designated toward the project's charitable and cultural mission.

Participation

THE FASH APP is extending private, time-sensitive invitations to a limited circle of founding benefactors, whose early stewardship will play a defining role in shaping the institution's cultural and operational foundation.

Patronage and Giving Levels

General contributions and giving level patronage may be made via the Fractured Atlas Portal:

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/the-fash-app-fashion-connection/

Institutional Contributions & Bespoke Endowments

For inquiries and bespoke endowments exceeding $20,000, which can be arranged via ACH, check, or wire transfer through Fractured Atlas, please contact THE FASH APP directly at [email protected].

About THE FASH APP Inc.

THE FASH APP Inc. is a tech-enabled cultural institution focused on digital elevation of contemporary fashion.

Fiscal Sponsorship Disclosure

THE FASH APP – Fashion Connection is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a nonprofit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of THE FASH APP must be made payable to Fractured Atlas and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Media Contact

Ufuoma Joy George

3072699099

[email protected]

SOURCE THE FASH APP Inc.