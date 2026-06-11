The FCS Foundation Announces Rebrand to The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders

Expanded mission reflects commitment to supporting the broader triglyceride disorder community through education, connection, awareness, and support.

BOULDER, Colo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FCS Foundation today announced its official rebrand to The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders, reflecting the organization's expanded commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by the full spectrum of triglyceride-related conditions.

TG Disorders Logo

Building upon years of leadership, advocacy, education, and patient support in Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS), the newly renamed Foundation will broaden its focus to include additional triglyceride disorders, including multifactorial chylomicronemia syndrome (MCS), severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), and triglyceride-induced pancreatitis.

The rebrand represents an important evolution for the organization as it continues to address the growing need for awareness, education, and community support across triglyceride disorders - many of which remain underrecognized and misunderstood.

"This next chapter reflects both the growth of our community and the unmet needs that continue to exist across triglyceride disorders," said Lindsey Sutton, Co-Founder. "While our name is evolving, our mission remains deeply rooted in supporting patients and caregivers through trusted education, meaningful connection, and advocacy."

The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders will continue to serve as a patient-centered, science-driven organization dedicated to improving understanding and outcomes for those impacted by triglyceride disorders. Through expanded educational initiatives, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation aims to create a more connected and informed community for patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates.

As part of the rebrand, the Foundation will continue to expand and strengthen several core initiatives, including:

Community Connections — a recurring peer-support and discussion series for patients and caregivers





— a recurring peer-support and discussion series for patients and caregivers Annual Patient Summit — the Foundation's flagship educational and community event





— the Foundation's flagship educational and community event Voices of Triglycerides — a storytelling initiative elevating patient and caregiver experiences





— a storytelling initiative elevating patient and caregiver experiences Resource & Navigation Hub — accessible tools and educational resources designed to support patients throughout their journey

The Foundation's expanded vision is grounded in four strategic priorities: education, connection, awareness, and support.

"Our goal is simple: no patient or family navigating a triglyceride disorder should feel alone," said Melissa Goetz, Co-Founder. "We are proud to evolve into an organization that can serve and support a broader community while maintaining the same compassion, credibility, and patient-first commitment that has always defined our work."

For more information about The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders, please visit www.TGDisorders.com.

About The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders

The Foundation for Triglyceride Disorders is a patient-centered, science-driven organization dedicated to advancing understanding, improving care, and fostering meaningful connection for individuals and families affected by triglyceride-related conditions. The Foundation supports patients and caregivers through education, community programs, awareness initiatives, and trusted resources across the spectrum of triglyceride disorders. Management of The Foundation provided by Innovative BioPharma (www.innovativebiopharma.com).

SOURCE The FCS Foundation