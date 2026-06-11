The Fischman Azar Group Expands Team with Seven New Client Associates

FORT LEE, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fischman Azar Group, a wealth management team with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, today announced the addition of seven Client Associates to support the team's continued growth and client service model.

The new team members are David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden, and Shalom Kadosh. Each joins as a Client Associate, supporting day-to-day client relationships and operational service.

The Fischman Azar Group transitioned to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025 and continues to build on an approach centered on investment planning and a boutique service experience for its clients.

About the Fischman Azar Group

Alexander "Sandy" Fischman

Alexander "Sandy" Fischman founded the practice in 2015 and partnered with Shalom Azar in 2019. He specializes in stock compensation strategies, corporate benefits, and customized wealth planning. He was named a 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor (Best-In-State).

Shalom Azar

Shalom Azar co-founded the Fischman Azar Group after beginning his career at Merrill Lynch. He works primarily with senior executives at public companies, focusing on tax-efficient executive compensation strategies alongside trust, estate, and legacy planning strategies.

Solomon Tobal

Solomon Tobal advises clients on customized investment strategies. He brings a background in relationship management and Pre-IPO investments.

Tomer Mizrahi

Tomer Mizrahi specializes in equity compensation management, investment and estate planning strategies, and overall wealth management. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in finance.

Nicholas Iarrapino

Nicholas Iarrapino serves as a Senior Registered Client Associate, supporting clients' financial goals and administrative needs. He graduated from Rutgers University with a major in finance and a minor in psychology, and began his career as an Investment Specialist at Merrill Edge.

About The Fischman Azar Group

The Fischman Azar Group is a wealth management team with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, located at 2200 Fletcher Avenue, Suite 701, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. The team emphasizes investment planning and a boutique service model, working with senior executives and individuals on executive compensation, estate and legacy planning strategies, education planning, and access to lending through Wells Fargo affiliates and liquidity needs.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) has supported independent financial advisors and business owners, offering control, flexibility, and growth backed by the resources of one of the nation's largest financial institutions. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), which provides financial products and services through bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State: Awarded August 2024; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/23 - 3/31/24 (Source: Forbes.com). https://www.wellsfargoadvisors.com/disclosures/awards-disclosures.htm

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. The Fischman Azar Group is a separate entity from WFAFN.

SOURCE Fischman Azar Group