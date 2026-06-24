"The Floor Runs on Us": Vention Powers the Future of Software-Defined Automation at Automate 2026

Under the theme "The Floor Runs on Us," Vention showcases software-defined automation through integrated hardware, software, motion control, cloud connectivity, and Physical AI.

Vention's entire Automate 2026 booth (2848) runs on MachineMotion™ AI, powered by NVIDIA Jetson and NVIDIA Isaac, CUDA-accelerated libraries, and open models, including NVIDIA FoundationPose.

Live demos across three locations feature collaborative and industrial robotics powered by FANUC and Universal Robots.

Vention expands its collaboration with Universal Robots by introducing a co-branded, purpose-built environment where UR sales teams and their customers can design, configure, and quote UR automation cells end-to-end.

Vention also expands its industrial automation capabilities with FANUC to deliver advanced control and streamlined deployment

NVIDIA-powered Rapid Operator AI demonstrations at both the Vention and Universal Robots booths showcase intelligent bin-picking with real-time perception and autonomous grasping.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - At Automate 2026, Vention showcases software-defined automation under the theme "The Floor Runs on Us," demonstrating how its full-stack platform unifying hardware, software, AI, and robotics accelerates the shift to software-defined manufacturing.

The Vention team at Automate 2026. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

At Booth #2848, Vention presents a fully connected automation ecosystem powered entirely by MachineMotion™ AI, its next-generation AI-enabled automation controller. From AI-driven robotics and industrial motion control to modular workstations and cloud-based software, the booth demonstrates how manufacturers can deploy and scale automation using a unified hardware-and-software platform.

Expanding the Partnership with Universal Robots

At Automate 2026, Universal Robots showcases Vention's Rapid Operator AI deep bin-picking application using a UR12e cobot and a new digital twin creation platform for robotic work cells at Booth #1250.

Built on Vention's MachineBuilder™ technology through a strategic collaboration with Teradyne Robotics, the platform accelerates the design and deployment of Universal Robots-based automation through pre-configured templates, simulation tools, and digital-first validation capabilities, while connecting partners to Vention's exclusive automation marketplace of Universal Robots-vetted UR+ components, from end-of-arm tooling to 7th-axis systems, creating new opportunities to expand reach, accelerate adoption, and serve manufacturers at scale.

FANUC and Vention Advance Industrial Robotics

FANUC and Vention expand industrial robotics capabilities within MachineLogic™, Vention's cloud-native programming environment. At Vention's booth, a FANUC LR Mate showcases high-speed industrial tending programmed entirely in the cloud - with collision-free path planning driven by NVIDIA's FoundationStereo AI model, enabling autonomous path computation and motion generation.

At the FANUC booth (#1001), visitors can experience a machine tending application featuring a FANUC CRX-10iA collaborative robot integrated with MachineMotion AI, highlighting simplified deployment and accelerated CNC automation.

Physical AI and the Future of Manufacturing

Vention's Automate 2026 presence also highlights the growing role of Physical AI in manufacturing through live demonstrations of AI-driven robotic perception, adaptive motion, and autonomous decision-making.

A centerpiece of the booth is the "Send Us Your Parts" program, in which manufacturers can bring real production parts directly to Vention for evaluation with Rapid Operator AI, the company's turnkey deep bin-picking solution for unstructured manufacturing environments. The initiative provides manufacturers with a practical way to evaluate AI-driven bin-picking in real-world production environments.

Unified Automation in Action

Visitors to the Vention booth can experience six live demonstrations built on the company's integrated automation stack, including:

A Rapid Series Palletizer powered by a FANUC CRX-30 collaborative robot

High-speed industrial tending with a FANUC LR Mate robot and AI-driven collision-free path planning

Rapid Operator AI, a deep bin-picking solution powered by the NVIDIA Isaac technologies open robot development platform, NVIDIA CUDA-accelerated libraries, open models, NVIDIA Jetson source reference framework and Vention's GRIIP™ software using a UR12e cobot

An overhead 7th-axis range extender integrated with a UR20 cobot in a live welding application

Daisy-chained motors and actuators controlled through MachineMotion AI's cabinet-free architecture

A modular workstation and factory infrastructure platform designed for rapid customization, deployment, and expansion across the shop floor

The booth also features demonstrations of Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform, bringing Design, Simulate, Deploy, and Operate workflows together in a single unified experience, showcasing the complete end-to-end automation journey on one software-defined automation platform.

Empowering the Developer Community

During Automate, Vention hosted a Developer Workshop on June 23. The event brought together more than 20 developers and automation professionals for hands-on sessions covering cloud-to-edge programming, MachineLogic workflows, No-code and Python-based automation, and software-defined Automation.

For more information, visit Vention.com.

Media Relations

Christine Boivin

[email protected]

+1.514.293.3423

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

SOURCE Vention Inc.