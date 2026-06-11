The Future Is Here: 29 Projects on 6 Continents Are Showing How to Tackle the Climate Crisis

New Book from the Lincoln Institute Demonstrates Other Worlds Are Possible.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the climate crisis will require more than solar panels, a modest carbon tax, or another flood barrier. A new book from Billy Fleming demonstrates that the climate policy, planning, and design professions have been looking in all the wrong places for models of sustainability and resilience, instead building projects that raise emissions and drive displacement. With 29 richly illustrated projects across six continents, this book shows readers a promising set of alternatives for building more just, decarbonized futures from the neighborhood to the continental scale.

Building Postcarbon Futures: Land, Justice, and Energy Transitions, published by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, provides a crucial counterpoint to the growing despair around climate action by presenting a series of optimistic solutions that show how various forms of collective ownership, multi-purpose infrastructure, and grassroots power are already tackling the climate crisis at great scale. It is both a celebration of action underway and a clarion call to the planners, designers, policymakers, and activists who are pushing this planet toward a future of collective flourishing.

"Building a just, postcarbon future requires a transformation of our social, political, and economic systems in ways that challenge the status quo," said Billy Fleming, codirector of the Climate and Community Institute and assistant professor of landscape architecture at Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture. "This book explores existing works of climate justice and provides a range of tools, methods, and models of practice and policymaking to demonstrate what is possible if we act now at the scale of the crisis."

Organized around energy, land, and urbanism, the core of the book is an atlas featuring original cartography that maps and documents examples—such as the Tu Deh-Kah Geothermal Power Plant in British Columbia and the West Arnhem Land Fire Abatement Project in Australia—of existing and effective grassroots work toward climate justice. Often, these projects are at odds with the status quo and incorporate the work of marginalized people and frontline communities.

"This is an incredible contribution, offering creative models of land stewardship and climate justice that will push design practice in radical new directions," said Jenny Jones, principle of TERREMOTO and 2025 Smithsonian National Design Award recipient.

"This book puts the earth, the land, and the spaces we all share at the center of the climate crisis, precisely where they belong," said Julian Brave NoiseCat, author of We Survived the Night and Academy Award–nominated director of Sugarcane.

Building Postcarbon Futures also features more than a dozen contributions from leading scholars and practitioners of planning, design, and climate policy. Their field-based research presents additional studies of the past, present, and future—including social housing experiments in Uruguay and Jakarta, land stewardship and ecosystem restoration initiatives in the Pacific Northwest and American South, and submerged histories of energy democracy and collective ownership of the power grid in the rural United States.

More information about the book can be found on the Lincoln Institute's website.

About the Author

Billy Fleming is a leading voice on the role that the design of our cities, communities, and landscapes plays in responding to the climate crisis. He is founding codirector of the Climate and Community Institute, a progressive think tank focused on climate and political economy, and assistant professor of landscape architecture at Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture. Fleming is coeditor of Design with Nature Now (Lincoln Institute 2019) and A Blueprint for Coastal Adaptation: Uniting Design, Economics, and Policy (Island Press 2021). Formerly, he cofounded and served as the inaugural Wilks Family Director of the Ian L. McHarg Center at the University of Pennsylvania and was an urban policy advisor to the Obama Administration.

About the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy seeks to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. A nonprofit private operating foundation whose origins date to 1946, the Lincoln Institute researches and recommends creative, nonpartisan approaches to land as a solution to economic, social, and environmental challenges. Through education, training, publications, and events, we integrate theory and practice to inform public policy decisions worldwide.

SOURCE Lincoln Institute of Land Policy