THE GALLIPOLI CAMPAIGN REVITALIZED IN THE DIGITAL REALM

BLACKMILL GAMES AND THE DIRECTORATE OF GALLIPOLI HISTORICAL SITE LAUNCH COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING THE GALLIPOLI CAMPAIGN TO MORE GLOBAL PLAYERS

ÇANAKKALE, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallipoli Campaign, a pivotal turning point in world history, has been brought into the digital realm through the video game Gallipoli.

The launch of the collaboration between the Directorate of Gallipoli Historical Site and BlackMill Games -a prominent global game developer- was hosted on August 10 at Seddülbahir Fortress, the very site where the historical battles occurred.

Land on the beaches of Gallipoli and fight intense 50-player objective-based battles. Experience WW1 trench warfare and desert expeditions as one of 10 historic classes, armed with authentic weaponry. Gallipoli brings the most immersive WW1 FPS battles yet! Speed Speed The launch of the collaboration between the Directorate of Gallipoli Historical Site and BlackMill Games -a prominent global game developer- was hosted on August 10 at Seddülbahir Fortress, the very site where the historical battles occurred.

Within a dedicated experience area constructed for the event, participants had the opportunity to navigate the digitally reconstructed historical landscape amid the authentic atmosphere of the original battlefield.

Speaking at the launch event, İsmail Kaşdemir, President of the Directorate of Gallipoli Historical Site, noted , "Games are one of the most effective ways to reach children and young people. I hope this game will increase interest in Çanakkale both in Türkiye and around the world, encouraging more people to visit and learn about this historic land. Turkish children will have the opportunity to play as Turkish heroes, while players worldwide will gain a deeper understanding of Çanakkale. Although the war ended 111 years ago with a great Turkish victory, today these lands, under the Turkish flag, stand for peace, tranquillity, and well-being. We are determined to preserve this peace and safeguard the memories and heritage entrusted to us."

Jos Hoebe, CEO of BlackMill Games, remarked, "We are proud and delighted to be partnering up with the Directorate of Gallipoli Historical Site on this project. This partnership demonstrates the value of bringing together the expertise of historical institutions and the creative capabilities of the games industry. By working together, we can help bring the history of the Gallipoli Front to a much wider audience and encourage a deeper understanding of the battles and the people who shaped this important chapter of history. For us, it is meaningful recognition of how games can serve as a powerful medium for engaging new audiences with historical heritage."

Following the speeches, Kaşdemir and Hoebe formally signed the collaboration protocol.

"GALLIPOLI" TO BE RELEASED ON AUGUST 20

Gallipoli, the latest title from BlackMill Games -a studio renowned for its World War I themed games- will be released to players worldwide on August 20.

Moving beyond the conventions of a standard war game, Gallipoli offers an immersive experience that presents Gallipoli to the digital domain as an integral component of humanity's shared historical memory.

Players will have the opportunity to experience the geography of the campaign, contemporary historical conditions, military uniforms, weaponry, trenches, and battlefields reconstructed with high fidelity to historical reality.

FROM HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY TO DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

Gallipoli digitally reconstructs key locations of the Gallipoli Campaign, most notably Seddülbahir Fortress, Kumkale, Ariburnu, and Anzac Cove. Alongside the physical geography, historical structures, natural environments, trenches, military uniforms, and period weaponry have been integrated in strict accordance with the historical realities of the era.

This approach aims not merely to simulate combat within a battlefield environment, but to allow players to experience the geography and temporal atmosphere in which the historical events unfolded.

TRANSLATING HISTORICAL REALITY INTO DIGITAL ENVIRONMENTS

To ensure an accurate representation of the Gallipoli Front and the Gallipoli Historical Site, the Directorate of Gallipoli Historical Site is making all comprehensive archival materials, historical documentation, and technical datasets available to BlackMill Games.

LIDAR scans, 3D spatial data, maps, and technical documentation are being provided to the development team to facilitate the modeling of historical structures, battlefields, and natural terrain. Furthermore, the Directorate has coordinated field operations, enabling the BlackMill Games team to conduct technical examinations and site visits across the historical battlefields.

Through these rigorous efforts, the digital rendering of Gallipoli within the game is designed to establish a robust connection with the actual geography and tangible historical heritage.

Contact:

Huseyin Ulgen

+905300675997

[email protected]