The global anti-thrombin III testing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market: About this market

Anti-thrombin III testing is used to determine recurrent abnormal blood clotting and diagnose anti-thrombin deficiency. This Anti-thrombin III testing market analysis considers sales of testing kits to hospitals, laboratories, and academic and research institutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-thrombin III testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, hospitals segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of patients with blood disorders and cardiovascular conditions and increasing surgery cases will significantly help the hospitals segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global anti-thrombin III testing report has observed market growth factors such as the existence of tests related to anti-thrombin III, an increasing number of hypertension cases, and rising preference for rapid diagnostics. However, the lack of clinically available protocols to treat anti-thrombin deficiency, stringent regulations, and limited access to diagnostic procedures in developing nations may hamper the growth of the anti-thrombin III testing industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796198/?utm_source=PRN

Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market: Overview



The shift toward rapid diagnostics



All anti-thrombin III testing products support rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). RDTs are gaining popularity as they are easy to use and can screen biological samples quickly to provide results in no time. They are preferred for preliminary or emergency medical screening. As a result, the demand for anti-thrombin III testing products is growing from hospitals and other diagnostic facilities. This demand for anti-thrombin III testing products will lead to the expansion of the global anti-thrombin III testing market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Presence of various blood clotting disorders



The symptoms of anti-thrombin deficiency are similar to that of other disorders such as antiphospholipid syndrome, protein S deficiency, and protein C deficiency. It is crucial for patients with these indications to rule out or determine anti-thrombin deficiency to receive appropriate treatment. The prevalence of the mentioned health conditions is increasing the sales of anti-thrombin III test kits and solutions. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global anti-thrombin III testing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Anti-Thrombin III Testing manufacturers, which include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Also, the anti-thrombin III testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796198/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

