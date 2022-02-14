The Global Titanium Market Will Grow to 40.92 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.31%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Market Research Report by Product Type, by Grade, by Form, by Applications, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Titanium Market size was estimated at USD 24.97 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26.68 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.31% to reach USD 40.92 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Titanium to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Ferrotitanium, Titanium Concentrate, Titanium Pigment, Titanium Sponge, and Titanium Tetrachloride.

Based on Grade, the market was studied across Ti 3Al 2.5 (Grade 12), Ti 5Al-2.5Sn (Grade 6), Ti 6Al-4V (Grade 5), and Ti 6AL-4V ELI (Grade 23).

Based on Form, the market was studied across Bar, Elbows, Flanges, Pipe, Plate, Screwed Fittings & Pipe Plugs, Sheet, Stub Ends, Threaded Rod & Wire, and Tubing.

Based on Applications, the market was studied across Aerospace & Marine, Energy, Industrial, Medical, Papers & Plastics, and Pigments, Additives & Coatings.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19: COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window: The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



Market Share Analysis: The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing production of new aircraft and defense products and the increasing population using passenger aircraft

Rising demand for SUVs and lightweight vehicles and governments supporting the production

Growing paints & coating industry leading to chemical inertness opacity to UV rays and self-cleaning ability

Restraints

Issues regarding the extraction processes of titanium ores

Opportunities

Increasing the recyclability options makes it cost-effective in its production

Rising partnerships and investments in the R&D of titanium

Challenges

Rising cost of titanium due to the scarcity of titanium

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

