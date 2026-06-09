The Golden Olive Launches - Bringing Private, Curated and Intimate Food & Wine Experiences to the World

LISBOA, Portugal, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and wine lovers around the globe can now experience the best of Portugal, Spain and Italy (the launch countries) with the launch of The Golden Olive, a curated online marketplace for authentic, intimate and immersive food, wine experiences.

The Golden Olive The Golden Olive

Founded by an extremely experienced team in the field, The Golden Olive brings exclusive experiences directly to clients —ranging from private vineyard tours and hands-on cooking classes at local's homes and chef's studios—handpicked by local experts, tried by our team or recommended by experts we know and trust, all with decades of insider knowledge.

"We created The Golden Olive to open Portugal's culinary doors to the world but then we thought, why stick to Portugal where there are wonderful experiences in other countries that may want to join forces with us and get their experiences out there," says Mariana Cardoso, CEO and co-founder. "Our mission is to connect global food lovers with the most unique, high-quality, intimate and meaningful experiences out destinations have to offer, while supporting local artisans, local and small producers and sustainable practices."

What Sets The Golden Olive Apart?

Curated by culinary insiders

Exclusive access to boutique producers and private experiences

Focus on sustainability, community, and authentic storytelling

One-stop shop for all kinds of food and wine experiences

Full price transparency

The Golden Olive is ready to welcome requests and so are our hosts!

For any questions:

Mariana Cardoso

[email protected]

+351918263437

https://thegoldenolive.co/

SOURCE The Golden Olive