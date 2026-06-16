The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 3, 2026 in Badger Meter, Inc. Lawsuit - BMI

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BMI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/badger-meter-loss-submission-form/?id=188282&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements concerning the drivers of Badger Meter's "record" financial results, demand for the Company's products, and its prospects for continued growth. During the class period, defendants told investors that Badger Meter's strong financial results reflected "ongoing favorable industry trends," "secular growth drivers," and "solid operating execution." They likewise touted "strong" demand and said they were seeing "robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth," and that Badger Meter possessed a "long runway" for growth.

DEADLINE: August 3, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/badger-meter-loss-submission-form/?id=188282&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BMI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm