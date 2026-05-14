The Hanover Expands Motorcycle, Off-Road Vehicle Offerings

WORCESTER, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the expansion of its motorcycle and off-road vehicle (ORV) insurance products, further broadening availability across additional states and reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering broad, total account solutions for agents and customers.

The Hanover has expanded its motorcycle insurance offering into Maryland and Virginia. Its ORV offering is now also available in Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Key coverage features include:

An agreed value option for motorcycles, helping ensure owners are protected for the full insured value of their bikes

Enhanced physical damage coverage for both motorcycles and ORVs that protects what riders invest in, including $1,500 in custom equipment coverage and $1,000 for rider safety apparel

Distinctive Hanover Platinum waiver of deductible feature, reinforcing the benefits of consolidating coverage under one carrier when it matters most

"These offerings further advance our total account strategy that helps protect our customers' homes, vehicles and lifestyles," said Daniel C. Halsey, president, personal lines at The Hanover. "Recreational lines help our agents deliver a more holistic insurance experience by placing all coverages with a single carrier, improving the customer experience, increasing retention and streamlining the process for both customers and agents."

The Hanover's motorcycle and ORV products are the latest in a series of investments the company has made to deliver a total account experience for its customers through a range of coverage options including umbrella, cyber and collector car, an offering introduced in 2025 through a partnership with Hagerty. Motorcycle and ORV are available to be added to any Hanover auto policy. Motorcycle coverage is available in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. ORV coverage is available in Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, with plans to expand to additional states later this year.

For more information about The Hanover's motorcycle and ORV offerings, please visit hanover.com.

ABOUT THE HANOVER

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.