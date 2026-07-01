The Hanover Recognized as a Best Place to Work by U.S. News & World Report

WORCESTER, Mass., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for individuals, families and businesses, announced today it has been named to U.S. News & World Report's list of 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

U.S. News & World Report ranked more than 1,300 companies, evaluating factors such as quality of pay and benefits, work life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, career opportunities and professional development.

"We are proud to be recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our continued commitment to creating an environment where employees feel supported, engaged and inspired to do their best work. We believe that when we invest in our people by providing meaningful opportunities, fostering collaboration and encouraging growth, we help them build rewarding careers while also strengthening our ability to serve our customers and communities."

U.S. News & World Report also recognized The Hanover on its subcategory lists for finance and insurance, for companies in the Northeast, and for those that support family caregiving.

To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.