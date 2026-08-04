The Hashgraph Group Launches Hashgraph Partner Alliance for Enterprise Web3 and AI Deployments

Consulting firms, system integrators, technology and software companies can join Hashgraph Partner Alliance (HPA) and earn from enterprise client referrals, implementation projects, and joint go-to-market opportunities, leveraging THG's Hashgraph for Enterprise® product suite

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, has launched the Hashgraph Partner Alliance (HPA) program to assist consulting firms, system integrators, technology and software companies, to turn enterprise demand for Web3 and Agentic AI solutions into new and sustainable revenue through project implementations and strategic joint go-to-market initiatives.

The HPA program offers partners access to THG's already well-established and cutting-edge Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E)® product suite – a modular range of enterprise products built on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure of Hedera with agentic AI integration. The H4E product suite includes verifiable digital identities and wallets for humans, machines, and AI agents, enabling trusted data transactions for compliant digital product passport (DPP) traceability, sustainability, agentic payment orchestration, and consumer loyalty engagement.

Partners from around the world can participate and collaborate with THG in three ways under its HPA program: by introducing new opportunities to THG, selling and implementing the H4E product suite for enterprise clients under a revenue-share model, and/or embedding the H4E product suite capabilities into their own products. THG provides the necessary technology and engineering expertise as well as ongoing 24/7 global technical assistance via its HashCare helpdesk service to support partners as they pursue enterprise client opportunities and deliver project implementations.

The Hashgraph Partner Alliance (HPA) program offers three commercial engagement models:

Client Referrals: Partners introduce qualified prospective clients to THG and receive a one-time commission tied to the successful client conversion and commercialisation.

Partners introduce qualified prospective clients to THG and receive a one-time commission tied to the successful client conversion and commercialisation. Resale and Implementations: Partners resell THG products and generate additional revenue through a revenue-share arrangement and provision of business consulting, tech integrations, project deployments, and related client support services.

Partners resell THG products and generate additional revenue through a revenue-share arrangement and provision of business consulting, tech integrations, project deployments, and related client support services. Embedded Solutions: Tech and software companies integrate the H4E product suite of Web3 and agentic AI capabilities into their own products, adding new functionalities without investing, building, or maintaining the underlying infrastructure themselves.

Silver, Gold, and Platinum partner tiers come with support and benefits as well as limited free usage and testing of H4E products aligned to each partner's scale, delivery capability, certified engineers, engagement commitment, and growth plans. Through the HPA portal, the selected partners can apply, register deals, and manage their participation within the program. Partners receive access to dedicated partner managers, the H4E product roadmap, industry use cases, Hedera-certified engineering resources and solution architecting support, dedicated helpdesk account, and developer tools. In addition, eligible partners can participate in co-innovation, co-development, co-productization, co-branding, and co-investment opportunities, including joint go-to-market initiatives and expert support in proposal preparation and joint RFP submissions.

Partners also receive a variety of technical and business training and certifications on Hedera as well as access to a dedicated knowledge centre. The total value of benefits offered under the HPA program to the highest tier partners on Platinum exceeds $125,000 per year. Partners participating in the Resale and Implementation engagement model also benefit from increased sales revenue and improved profit margins as they progress through the HPA program tiers.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said, "Over the past few years, we've focused extensively on building our Web3 and AI-powered products and global delivery capabilities. Through our Hashgraph Partner Alliance program, we are proactively reengaging our 70+ partners in a practical way to respond to the increasing market demand for enterprise solutions, with a new attractive value proposition, commercial terms, and advanced technology enablement, leveraging our H4E product suite, engineering expertise, and Global Capability Centre (GCC) based out of India to move faster, cost-effective, and limit development risk."

Recent product launches and enterprise project collaborations demonstrate how THG's H4E product suite is being deployed across regulated supply chains, consumer engagement, and digital identity use cases. THG is already working with one of the world's leading science and technology company Merck Group to combine its TrackTrace solution with Merck's M-Trust physical authentication device for Digital Product Passports. THG also recently launched its BrandBoost product for tokenised loyalty and consumer engagement, and is currently working with Teleport on digital customs documentation for Southeast Asian e-commerce.

Demand for agentic AI powered by Web3 technology is growing rapidly. Mordor Intelligence expects the agentic AI market to grow by 42% a year between 2026 and 2031, while the Web3 market is forecast to grow by 43% over the same period. The launch of the Hashgraph Partner Alliance program is well-timed and offers partners a route into that market growth using THG's well-developed, enterprise-ready product suite, backed with its certified engineering expertise, commercial support, partner ecosystem, and global service delivery organisation.

The Hashgraph Partner Alliance program is designed to assist partners turn demand into revenue quickly. Whether through client referrals, resell and implementation, or embedding THG capabilities. Partners can monetise opportunities, scale their services and enhance their own offerings.

Organisations interested in joining the Hashgraph Partner Alliance program can apply through the new Partnership Portal at https://www.hashgraph-group.com/partners.

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About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem. Specialized in design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, THG is focused on building business without barriers by converging agentic intelligence and workflow automation with decentralization and trusted data infrastructure, enabling sustainable competitive advantage for its clients in the digital economy. For more information about THG, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

SOURCE The Hashgraph Group