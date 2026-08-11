THE HAUNTING DEBUTS FROM THE CREATORS OF MIRACLE

The Halloween Pop-Up Bar Experience Launches this October

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Cocktails Inc., the company behind two of the world's leading Christmas cocktail pop-ups, Miracle and Sippin' Santa, is unveiling The Haunting, its first-ever Halloween pop-up bar experience. Debuting this October at cocktail bars across the globe, The Haunting invites guests into a nostalgic and wonderfully strange world where immersive décor, inventive cocktails, and Halloween traditions come to life.

The Haunting cocktail group shot

Inspired by childhood haunted houses, glowing jack-o'-lanterns, vintage Halloween decorations, eerie ghost stories, and late-night horror movie marathons, participating bars become Halloween hideaways filled with over-the-top décor, original cocktails, exclusive collectible glassware, and spooky surprises around every corner.

Since pioneering the modern holiday cocktail pop-up in 2014, Miracle Cocktails Inc. has brought its Christmas cocktail concept to more than 300 bars worldwide, transforming them into immersive holiday destinations each winter. Now, The Haunting marks Miracle Cocktails Inc.'s first expansion beyond the Christmas season with an entirely new seasonal concept, extending Miracle's signature approach to storytelling, hospitality, and collectible traditions into Halloween.

"After more than a decade, Miracle has become an annual tradition for guests at bars around the world," said Greg Boehm, Founder and CEO of Miracle and The Haunting. "The Haunting is the natural next chapter, bringing the same standard of hospitality, storytelling, and collectible traditions to a whole new season. Miracle is no longer just a Christmas brand. It's a category. The Haunting will be a tradition, just like Miracle already is."

For its inaugural season, The Haunting cocktail menu, developed by Vice President Joann Spiegel, features a mix of bold flavors, unexpected ingredients, and playful presentation. Creations such as the Widow's Whisper, Scream-sicle, Poison Apple, Liquid Lobotomy, and Clown Pear-anoia capture the fun, mystery, and mischief of Halloween. Guests can also enjoy spirit-free options and a seasonal shot served with an exclusive collectible Haunting shot glass that guests can take as a keepsake.

Continuing one of Miracle's signature traditions, The Haunting launches its own collection of exclusive collectible glassware and mugs, available only at participating Haunting locations, giving guests a keepsake to remember the experience, long after Halloween ends.

The flagship location at The Cabinet Mezcal Bar in New York City will open on October 1, with participating bars welcoming guests from October 1 through October 31. For a full list of locations and details on how to visit, guests can visit www.thehauntingpopup.com.

About Miracle Cocktails Inc.

Miracle Cocktails Inc. is the hospitality company behind a portfolio of original seasonal cocktail pop-up bars, including Miracle, Sippin' Santa, and The Haunting. Since pioneering the modern holiday cocktail pop-up with Miracle in 2014, the company has licensed its concepts to more than 300 bars worldwide, transforming them into festive destinations with original cocktail menus, collectible drinkware, and over-the-top décor. Sippin' Santa is produced in partnership with renowned tiki cocktail pioneer Jeff "Beachbum" Berry. All collectable drinkware and signature barware for The Haunting, Miracle, and Sippin Santa are produced by sister company Cocktail Kingdom, a leading barware manufacturer and distributor.

For more information, please visit www.thehauntingpopup.com.

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SOURCE Miracle Cocktails Inc.