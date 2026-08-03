The Headstrong Project Names Tony Brock Chief Executive Officer

Brock Will Succeed Retiring CEO Dan Kaepernik

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Headstrong Project, a national nonprofit providing confidential, barrier-free, stigma-free mental health treatment to the military community, today named Tony Brock, Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret.), as Chief Executive Officer. Brock succeeds Dan Kaepernik, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), who is retiring after leading the organization through a period of significant growth and expanded national impact.

Tony Brock, Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Headstrong's Board of Directors selected Brock following an extensive search. A combat veteran and retired Navy Commander, Brock served as an Intelligence Officer, leading deployed teams in support of global intelligence activities and special operations missions, including U.S. Navy SEAL and U.S. Army Special Forces units.

"Tony is a proven leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to service, people, and mission," said Paul Casey, Chairman of The Headstrong Project's Board of Directors. "He understands both the responsibility of leading through complex challenges and the importance of caring for those who have served. The Board is confident that Tony is the right leader to guide Headstrong into its next chapter while building on the strong foundation already in place."

"Throughout my military career, I served alongside exceptional people, many of whom have carried an invisible weight long after the mission ended," said Brock. "That experience makes this work personal to me. Succeeding Dan is both a privilege and a responsibility. Dan, the Board, and the Headstrong team have built a culture of clinical excellence and responsible stewardship that veterans depend on and supporters trust, and I am committed to protecting it as we grow."

Brock's more than three decades of leadership experience extend beyond his military service. He was the founding Executive Director of the Griffin Leadership Institute at the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and a veterans' career coach with The Honor Foundation. Most recently, he co-founded and served as CEO for Compass Leadership Partners, where he and his team of military veterans coached business executives on effective leadership. He is a keynote speaker with Leading Authorities Inc. and a Certified Executive Leadership Coach through Georgetown University and the International Coaching Federation.

"It has been the privilege of my career to lead Headstrong alongside our Board, staff, clinicians, and the many partners who make this mission possible," said Kaepernik. "Together, we have strengthened this organization and expanded access to care for veterans and their families. As I retire and step down as CEO, I will remain Headstrong's greatest champion and continue to support the organization whenever and wherever I can."

Brock takes the helm as demand for accessible, effective PTSD treatment in the veteran community continues to grow, and is answered by the sustained generosity of donors who make that care possible.

About The Headstrong Project

Founded in 2012, The Headstrong Project is a national nonprofit providing confidential, barrier-free, stigma-free mental health treatment to the military community. With the support of its donors and through a national network of more than 320 licensed clinicians, Headstrong removes barriers such as cost, bureaucracy, long wait times, and stigma, connecting those affected by trauma with high-quality, individualized care that results in meaningful life improvements. Since its founding, Headstrong has delivered more than 290,000 clinical sessions. Learn more at theheadstrongproject.org.

Media Contact:

Austin Stiffler

Senior Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(703)629-8011

SOURCE The Headstrong Project