The Health Institute Bolsters Clinical Team with the Addition of Functional Health Expert Dr. Austin Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Institute (THI) announces the addition of functional health expert Dr. Austin Lake, DPT, AFMC, to its Clinical Team, strengthening its foundation of trusted, root-cause care.

Dr. Austin Lake

The Health Institute (THI), founded by globally-recognized natural health expert Dr. Josh Axe, is a leading functional health organization committed to helping people achieve optimal wellness through advanced testing, personalized coaching, and evidence-based protocols. Lake's expertise in chronic fatigue, hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorders, autoimmune conditions and metabolic dysfunction reinforces THI's role as the most trusted authority in functional health.

"Adding Dr. Lake to our team is about strengthening the clinical excellence behind everything we do," said Dr. Josh Axe. "He has spent his career in the trenches with patients, asking the harder question—not just how disease works, but why it starts. That's exactly the kind of voice our programs need."

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With more than 15,000 clinical hours, a doctorate in physiotherapy, a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology, and board certification in functional medicine, Lake brings a combination of hands-on clinical depth and root-cause expertise. He has guided thousands of patients through chronic conditions, steering away from symptom management and instead asking why the body stopped healing in the first place.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Lake to the Clinical Team at THI," said Adam Suttle, THI's Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience in root-causes and specialization in hormonal imbalances make him a key addition as we serve the needs of those in our care."

Dr. Lake's conviction is simple: the body was designed to heal. Raised in a home deeply marked by chronic illness, Dr. Lake carries both a personal urgency and a professional calling into every patient interaction.

"I've seen what's possible when someone finally gets the right answers instead of another prescription for symptoms," said Dr. Lake. "That's what drew me to The Health Institute. It's a team that's genuinely committed to finding the why before reaching for a fix. I'm honored to bring my clinical experience into that mission."

About The Health Institute

The Health Institute is a leading functional health organization dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal wellness through cellular health. Through advanced testing, personalized coaching, and root-cause protocols, THI equips people with the tools and guidance needed to heal, restore, and thrive, starting at the foundation of the body. For more information, visit www.TheHealthInstitute.com.

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SOURCE The Health Institute