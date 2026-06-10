The Heart of the Season: Ahikoza By Brham Launches the PS27 Bella Micro Minaudière

PARIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahikoza By Brham, the renowned luxury bag brand, proudly introduces a new silhouette into their signature collection, the Bella Micro. The heart-shaped minaudière embodies the spirit of modern romance through thoughtful craftsmanship, sculptural form, and refined elegance. She's mini in size, but mega in attitude.

Ahikoza By Brham

At the center of Bella's design is a charming heart-shaped silhouette, elevated by the brand's celebrated knot closure, a hallmark detail that has become synonymous with the brand's signature design language. The PS27 Bella Micro Minaudière offers a fresh interpretation of statement dressing for the season ahead.

True to Ahikoza's belief that luxury lies not in scale but in intention, Bella is delicate in appearance yet bold in character. The bag demonstrates how exceptional design can transform even the smallest accessory into a meaningful statement. Its distinctive silhouette and impeccable detail invite wearers to embrace individuality, confidence, and a sense of joy.

Available in a curated palette of vibrant summer hues, Bella is designed to complement every occasion, from sunlit afternoons to evening celebrations. Though compact in size, the micro minaudière is thoughtfully proportioned to carry life's smallest, yet topline items, ensuring practicality without compromising style. This season, Ahikoza invites you to carry your heart on your sleeve, and in your hand.

The PS27 Bella Micro Minaudière retails for USD $950.00 - USD $1295.00, and available mid July on ahikoza.com

About Ahikoza By Brham

Ahikoza By Brham is an artisanal accessories brand that embodies the principles of intentional design beyond the ordinary. It began as a personal journey of founder Namrata Karad in 2016. A passion for handbags led to the process of discovery and birthed a boutique collection of prismatic handbags. Namrata wanted to create a value driven brand beyond the established labels in the market. She began ideating designs that were functional, contemplative and distinctive.

Today, Ahikoza continues to grow while staying true to its founding principles. Each product we create is designed with intention, crafted with precision, expertise and meant to bring tangible art to life. At its core, Ahikoza is an aesthetic geometry that's influenced by architectural sculptures and installations. In a world that's ever changing, Namrata found that geometry brought a sense of calm and balance. Geometry is never wrong.

Contact: Alyssa McDonald, [email protected]

SOURCE Ahikoza By Brham