The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post Office: Sending a "Tibetan plateau time"

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China.org.cn

May 22, 2026, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the Love Xizang:

The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post OfficeSending a "Tibetan plateau time"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8QML2qkQH0

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The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post Office：Sending a "Tibetan plateau time"
The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post Office：Sending a "Tibetan plateau time"

The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post Office in Lhasa offers basic postal services, along with postcards, stamps, and commemorative postmarks inspired by local culture.

The post office blends traditional postal services with the local culture of Xizang. Tibetan cultural elements can be seen in its interior design, cultural and creative products, and special services, reflecting the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Many visitors come here specifically to send postcards. Some write to family and friends, while others choose to send a message to their future selves. In a time of instant communication, taking the time to mail a postcard still feels surprisingly romantic.

In this episode, Alex stops by the Heavenly Xizang Themed Post Office to write a postcard to his future self, sending a piece of today into the future.

The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post OfficeSending a "Tibetan plateau time"
/http://cul.china.com.cn/2026-04/14/content_43397349.htm
The Heavenly Xizang Themed Post OfficeSending a "Tibetan plateau time"
/https://www.facebook.com/reel/1373490611208241

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