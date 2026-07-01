The Highly Anticipated Inn at Good Harbor Beach Opens

Newly Developed Cape Ann beachfront inn will welcome guests with ocean-view accommodations, curated beach amenities, seasonal experiences, and direct access to one of New England's most beloved coastal destinations

BOSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at Good Harbor Beach, a historic Cape Ann seaside retreat newly transformed for the modern traveler, officially opened on July 1, 2026, with reservations now available for the summer season and beyond. Located at 1 Salt Island Road in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the Inn brings a new level of boutique beachfront hospitality to one of the region's most iconic coastal settings.

View from one of the rooms at the Inn at Good Harbor Beach (Gloucester, MA) Photo Credit: Anthony Tieuli

Formerly known as Good Harbor Beach Inn, the property has long been part of Gloucester's hospitality story and now returns with thoughtfully designed accommodations, sweeping views of the Atlantic, direct access to private beachfront, and a guest experience built around ease, comfort, and classic New England summer living. "Good Harbor Beach has always held a special place in the hearts of generations of Inn guests from near and far," said John Paul Martignetti Co-Owner of Martignetti Hospitality Group. "With The Inn at Good Harbor Beach, our vision is to honor that legacy while creating a refined, deeply comfortable coastal retreat where every detail is effortlessly handled, from morning coffee to the perfect beach day." Following a comprehensive transformation led by Martignetti Hospitality Group, The Inn at Good Harbor Beach blends historic seaside character with contemporary luxury. With a total of 18 guest rooms and suites featuring a selection of king, queen, double queen, and suite formats, with many offering private balconies, furnished decks, courtyard access, entertainment spaces, and panoramic views of Good Harbor Beach, Salt Island, Bass Rocks, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The property's premier accommodation, The Salt Island Suite and Deck, offers an expansive beachside retreat designed for families, entertaining, and extended stays. The Suite features a full chef's kitchen, dining space, dedicated bunk room, in-suite washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and a private 900 square-foot deck with lounge seating, fire pit, outdoor dining, and a professional-grade exterior grill cookline. The Inn's opening-season amenities and experiences are designed to make a stay on Good Harbor Beach seamless, social, and distinctly New England. Guest offerings include: Beach Day Essentials: Beach towels, beach lounge chairs, cabanas, beach toys and games for children, and prepacked coolers delivered directly to guest cabanas. Morning Rituals: Sunrise walks, continental breakfast or room-side breakfast basket delivery, and programmed activations. Coastal Gatherings and Events: Seasonal programming on the Beach, The Green, and in the Courtyard, including clambakes, barbecues, live music nights, and more. Cape Ann Exploration: Access to bike rentals, food tours, itinerary assistance, and assistance with local reservations and experiences. Everyday Conveniences: Complimentary parking, on-site conveniences, and hospitality support designed to let guests arrive, settle in, and spend more time by the water.

Just steps from the Inn, Good Harbor Beach is known for its soft white sand, family-friendly surf, Atlantic views, and low-tide access to Salt Island. Travel + Leisure has recognized Good Harbor Beach among the best beaches in the United States, and USA Today readers have ranked it among the 10 best beaches in the Northeast. "While the accommodations are indeed stunning, the true luxury of The Inn at Good Harbor Beach is in the guest oriented hospitality experience and the natural beauty of The Inn's surroundings," added Martignetti. "Guests can wake up by the ocean, walk straight to the sand, enjoy a fully prepared beach setup, return for live music or a clambake, and end the evening sitting by the fire pits under the stars. It is the Cape Ann beach experience, elevated and made effortless. And do not forget the quieter months at the Inn. Off-peak stays provide the ultimate coastal escape, whether for a special celebration or a impromptu seaside refresh."

Reservations for The Inn at Good Harbor Beach are now available at InnAtGoodHarborBeach.com.

About: The Inn at Good Harbor Beach is a newly developed boutique beachfront inn located at 1 Salt Island Road in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Formerly known as Good Harbor Beach Inn, the historic seaside property has been transformed into a refined Cape Ann coastal retreat featuring ocean-view accommodations, private balconies and decks, curated beach amenities, seasonal guest experiences, and direct access to Good Harbor Beach. The Inn is part of Martignetti Hospitality Group, whose hospitality portfolio includes Sogno restaurant, Sogno at Sea, and The Inn at Good Harbor Beach. For reservations and more information, visit InnAtGoodHarborBeach.com.

SOURCE Martignetti Hospitality Group