The Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry is Expected to Grow to $658 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety Global Markets - 2022-2026 - with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.



This 377 Sub-Markets report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



The global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2022-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.

Mass vaccination during 2022 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.

The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.

Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.

New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.

The Biden administration agenda

Organized crime

China's internal security policy

internal security policy Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism

The growth of climate warming related natural disasters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kho8h6

