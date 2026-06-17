The educational Public Television segment examines how boutique service standards and community-centric management shape the future of professional gatherings.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The standard for professional venues is evolving as regional hubs prioritize sustainable practices and local community integration over traditional business models. "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" will explore these themes in an upcoming segment featuring the Riverside Convention Center, an institution with a long-standing reputation for service excellence in California. Set to film in the heart of the city, the segment will be broadcast to Public Television stations nationwide.

Riverside Convention Center

This informational program focuses on the necessity of managing public assets with a private-sector discipline, illustrating how regional centers adapt to meet the wellness and security needs of a new generation. By showcasing a culture of teamwork and integrity, the program highlights the profound impact that long-tenured staff and local management have on the attendee experience.

"What makes the Riverside Convention Center special is the people behind it. Many of our team members have spent decades serving this community, and that pride shows in every event we host. We have built a culture centered on trust, operational excellence, and genuine hospitality, where guests feel both welcomed and cared for the moment they walk through our doors. As Riverside continues to rise, the Convention Center plays an important role in that momentum. Every event hosted here supports local hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and jobs throughout our community. We understand that this building is more than a venue. It is a public asset, an economic engine, and often one of the first impressions visitors have of our city.

We also believe the future of this industry is about balance: delivering exceptional guest experiences while maintaining strong operational discipline and modern safety standards. We have invested heavily in creating an environment where guests feel secure without losing the warmth and hospitality that define Riverside. At the same time, partnerships like Blue Zones Project Riverside reflect our belief that taking care of our workforce ultimately creates better experiences for everyone who walks through our doors. We are proud of what has been built here, proud of the people who make it happen every day, and proud to help tell Riverside's story on a larger stage." – Barbara Rogers, General Manager, Riverside Convention Center

The program provides an informational look at the mechanisms that support high-level economic impact in a city-owned setting. Viewers will be introduced to the concept of the "ripple effect," a model that demonstrates how visitor spending at convention centers directly benefits local hotels, small businesses, and community jobs. The segment highlights how the Riverside Convention Center has successfully integrated advanced safety protocols and weapons detection systems, serving as an example for how venues can maintain a welcoming atmosphere while strengthening situational awareness.

This narrative addresses common concerns shared by the general public regarding how large-scale venues manage security and operational readiness in a modern world.

The segment also touches on the importance of culinary education and workforce development, showing how a venue can act as a training ground for local talent. Public Television audiences will see how the center's partnership with Blue Zones Project Riverside encourages sustainable habits for employee well-being, such as stress reduction and social connection.

By examining the solutions implemented at this Southern California landmark, the program demonstrates how to move past modern industry challenges by focusing on core values like attention to detail and hard work. The history of the team, which includes individuals with decades of service, underscores the deep connection between the institution and the residents it employs. This upcoming segment is intended to act as an educational resource for anyone interested in the future of the meetings industry and the vital role of convention centers in shaping a city's character.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": The "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" program is a premier educational series developed for Public Television stations. Each segment is crafted to provide a deep dive into the stories of progress and innovation across various sectors, from technology to hospitality. The show serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and informing audiences through high-quality documentary storytelling. Learn more about the series at allaccessptv.com.

About Riverside Convention Center: Located in Riverside, California, the Riverside Convention Center is a community-focused venue that combines big-city results with boutique hospitality. Managed by a locally based team, Raincross Hospitality Management Company, the center is a recognized leader in safety, cleanliness, and employee satisfaction. With its commitment to wellness-forward dining and regional economic development, the Riverside Convention Center continues to provide a premier environment for business and community celebrations alike. More information is available at riversidecvb.com/riverside-convention-center/

SOURCE All Access