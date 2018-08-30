NEW YORK, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic dosing pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%, from 2018 to 2023.







The hydraulic dosing pump market is projected to grow from USD 771.8 million in 2018 to USD 949.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the chemical industry along with the demand from the oil & gas and manufacturing industries, have boosted the demand for hydraulic dosing pumps. Also, the increasing investments in the water & wastewater treatment industry and refining capacity additions in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East would further drive the growth of this market. The availability of low-cost and inferior quality products and pressure pulsation in positive displacement pumps would act as a restraint for the hydraulic dosing pump market.







The diaphragm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2018 to 2023.



The diaphragm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing hydraulic dosing pump market, by type, from 2018 to 2023.These pumps find applications in the industrial water & wastewater treatment industry processes that require chemical dosing such as CIP, pH adjustment, RO, filtration, and coagulation/flocculation.







Moreover, they are considered to be the most ideal type for dosing applications in the chemical and oil & gas industries, which involve handling hazardous, toxic, or corrosive chemicals.Thus, application-based demand is high for this particular hydraulic dosing pump type, resulting in a higher market share.







The demand for diaphragm hydraulic dosing pumps is also driven by the increasing investments across industries ranging from water & wastewater treatment to manufacturing in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.







The up to 25 bar segment is expected to dominate the hydraulic dosing pump market from 2018 to 2023.



The up to 25 bar segment is estimated to be the largest market for hydraulic dosing pumps in 2018.The hydraulic dosing pump ranging up to 25 bar pressure are used for dosing purposes in almost all the sectors, including oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, water treatment, pulp & paper, demineralization, and RO plants.







The market for the up to 25 bar segment is driven by increasing investments in the end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and water & wastewater treatment sectors.







Asia Pacific: The largest market for hydraulic dosing pump



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for hydraulic dosing pumps in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. China and India are expected to be the largest markets for hydraulic dosing pumps in the region because of the growth in demand from the chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and manufacturing sectors.



The hydraulic dosing pump market is also expected to grow at a good pace in countries such as Germany and the UK riding on growth opportunities in the chemical, oil & gas, and water and power sectors.Moreover, the refurbishment of aging infrastructure will continue to create the demand for hydraulic dosing pumps during the forecast period.







These factors are expected to boost the growth of the hydraulic dosing pump market in Europe.







Breakdown of Primaries:



In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as assess market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 51%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 19%



• By Designation: D-Level – 43%, C-Level – 31%, Others – 26%







By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 27%, North America – 21%, Middle East & Africa – 16%, and South America – 6%,



Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2017: Tier 1 =>USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = from USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 =



Leading players in the hydraulic dosing pump market include Dover Corporation (US), Grundfos (Denmark), SPX Flow (US), IDEX Corporation (US), and LEWA (Germany).







The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global hydraulic dosing pump market by type, discharge pressure, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.







The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers the various important aspects of the market.







