The Immersive Christmas Experience, ice!™, Expands to Eight Resorts with New Themes, Including Harry Potter™, Home Alone™ and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas™

The beloved attraction debuts at Gaylord Pacific and JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge as Gaylord Hotels and select JW Marriott Resorts roll out the largest ice! lineup to date.

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, ice!™, the signature frozen Christmas attraction created by Gaylord Hotels, expands to eight destination resorts across the U.S., debuting at Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, Calif. and JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Ariz., while returning to JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas and Gaylord Hotels nationwide. The signature resort experience will also introduce three brand-new themes; Harry Potter™, Home Alone™ and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas™. Beginning today, guests can book special early bird packages or purchase tickets by visiting SoMuchChristmas.com.

ice!, an Immersive Christmas Experience

"We are excited to bring our signature Christmas attraction, ice!, to Arizona and California," said Johann Krieger, regional vice president of Marriott International. "Having welcomed tens of millions of guests over the years, this beloved holiday tradition continues to capture the spirit of the season, and we are proud to introduce our largest footprint to date, giving even more families the opportunity to experience how our resorts create extraordinary holiday memories."

The story-driven Christmas experience features more than two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures brought to life as vivid, floor-to-ceiling scenes starring fan-favorite characters from cherished holiday classics. Inspired by the world-renowned Harbin Ice Festival in China, ice! is created by more than 300 expert artisans from Harbin, who spend approximately 40 days using techniques passed down through generations to hand carve 60,000 ice blocks.

Each exclusive theme unfolds across more than 10 immersive scenes, featuring two-story ice slides, awe-inspiring passageways and photo-worthy moments the entire family can enjoy. Kept at a brisk 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the intricate detail, the attraction ensures guests stay warm in its signature blue parkas.

Starting this November, eight beloved holiday stories will be offered at resorts nationwide:

Debut Locations

ice! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, Calif. from Nov. 20, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

ice! featuring New Line Cinema's Elf™ at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Ariz. from Nov. 18, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

New Themes

ice! featuring Home Alone ™ at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. from Nov. 6, 2026 to Jan. 2, 2027

™ at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. from Nov. 6, 2026 to Jan. 2, 2027 ice! featuring Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ™ at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo. from Nov. 20, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

™ at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo. from Nov. 20, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 ice! featuring Harry Potter™ at Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine, Texas from Nov. 13, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

Returning Locations and Themes

ice! featuring Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. from Nov. 14, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 ice! featuring The Polar Express ™ at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. from Nov. 13, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

™ at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. from Nov. 13, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027 ice! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas from Nov. 23, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027

Beyond the marquee attraction, ice!, guests can also enjoy So Much Christmas with an over-the-top lineup of classic and original experiences designed to create the ultimate holiday getaway. Each resort transforms into a true winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees and elaborate festive décor. Highlights include themed character dining, ice tubing adventures, interactive scavenger hunts, live stage performances, pop-up Christmas villages and cherished photo opportunities with Santa.

To explore the full lineup of holiday experiences, book overnight packages and purchase tickets, visit SoMuchChristmas.com. Offerings vary by resort. Terms, conditions and blackout dates apply.

Press Kit

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.

THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements © & ™ under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

HOME ALONE™ and all related characters and elements © 20th Century Studios.

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS and all related characters and elements © Disney.

TM & © 2026 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

© 2026 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

ABOUT ICE! AN IMMERSIVE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE

The signature Christmas experience, ice!™, immerses guests in beloved holiday stories hand-carved by master artisans from Harbin, China at resorts across the United States. Created in 2001 by Gaylord Hotels, the holiday attraction debuted at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, tens of millions of visitors have traveled to experience this frozen tradition, where more than 2 million pounds of ice are transformed into memorable scenes and characters, two-story ice slides, photo-worthy tunnels and more. The Christmas showcase takes place at select resorts, including Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, Calif., Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colo., Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Ariz. and at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas. More information can be found at SoMuchChristmas.com.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

ABOUT DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP

Disney Theatrical Group (DTG), a division of The Walt Disney Studios led by Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, brings the stories you love to life through stage productions, arena shows, and immersive experiences. Each year, DTG reaches nearly 40 million guests across 300 cities on five continents, with hundreds of millions entertained around the globe since the company's inception in 1994.

DTG oversees a growing global portfolio including arena spectaculars such as Disney On Ice; family touring productions including Disney Junior Live On Tour: Let's Play!; immersive and experiential attractions such as Mundo Pixar Experience; The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail; Avatar: Guardians of Eywa; The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere and Secret Cinema's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure.

Alongside this work, Disney Theatrical Group has become one of the most successful theatre producers in the world. Its New York productions include The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Newsies, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, TARZAN®, Mary Poppins (co-produced with Cameron Mackintosh), The Little Mermaid and Peter and the Starcatcher. Additional stage ventures include the current North American tour of Beauty and the Beast, the Olivier Award-nominated Shakespeare in Love, Hercules, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner von Notre Dame in Berlin and King David in concert on Broadway.

ABOUT RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® and his misfit friends is told through the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special of all time. Rudolph shines bright at the core of holiday traditions for millions of families around the world through stage shows, immersive theme park and resort experiences, officially licensed consumer products, and special appearances.

ABOUT PEANUTS

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group, and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures.

All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to our YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com, or follow us on Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.