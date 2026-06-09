The Injury Pros Podcast Brings Professional Conversations to Personal Injury Victims

Hosted by Pennsylvania Attorney Michael Saile, Jr., the Podcast Has Featured 35+ Episodes With Lawyers, Surgeons, and Legal Leaders Since Its Launch

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After an injury, most people don't know their legal options. Pennsylvania personal injury attorney Michael Saile, Jr. created Injury Pros Podcast to change that, bringing frank, legal conversations to professionals across the state. With more than two decades of personal injury experience behind every conversation, Injury Pros Podcast has become a trusted resource for anyone navigating a personal injury accident in Pennsylvania. To check out the latest Injury Pros podcast episode, you can stream it on any of your preferred channels here https://injurypros.com/podcast/.

Injury Focused Podcast For People in Need

"You look at all the lawyers in the personal injury space, they advertise on TV, on the radio, up and down I-95 here in Philadelphia. They're all kind of saying the same thing," says Michael Saile, Jr., Co-Founder of The Injury Pros Podcast. "Some of them are over the top, wearing crazy outfits or yelling and screaming or throwing money around. That's not what we're about. These clients get one shot. This is not fun and games," said Saile.

Saile is the co-founder of The Injury Pros and brings 22 years of personal injury experience to every episode. Since launching on May 14, 2025, the podcast has released 36 episodes featuring attorneys, surgeons, chiropractors, financial advisors, and other professionals, covering topics such as auto insurance, workers' compensation, sexual abuse litigation, police brutality, and family law. Notable guests have included attorneys John Cordisco, Todd Sailer, and Steven DeBonis, as well as medical experts Dr. Samuel Grodofsky and Dr. Mark Schwartz. Other notable guests include:

Attorneys : Joseph Lavin, Brian Zeiger, Michael Kotik, Franklin Strokoff, Ari Sliffman

: Joseph Lavin, Brian Zeiger, Michael Kotik, Franklin Strokoff, Ari Sliffman Medical Professionals : Dr. David Qu, Dr. Lee Picariello, Dr. Matthew Marcus

: Dr. David Qu, Dr. Lee Picariello, Dr. Matthew Marcus Industry Experts : Scott Edelman, Dave Leber, Andy Getz, Jake Mitchell

All episodes of The Injury Pros Podcast can also be watched on YouTube.

Bridging the Gap Between Pennsylvania Law and the Public

"The Injury Pros Podcast is a serious and engaging look at how injuries impact us, the professionals behind it, and the strength it takes to represent the injured. We break down litigation strategy, real-life questions and stories, and the evolving landscape of where our industry is heading next."

Unlike general legal advice shows, Injury Pros focuses specifically on the personal injury space, bridging the gap between legal professionals and the everyday people they serve across Pennsylvania and beyond. For more legal insight, the Injury Pros also publishes a regularly updated blog covering personal injury topics at https://injurypros.com/blog/. All 36 episodes of Injury Pros Podcast are available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms at https://injurypros.com/podcast/.

SOURCE The Injury Pros