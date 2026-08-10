The Inner Circle acknowledges Martha Larsen as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

EDGEWOOD, Ky., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Martha Larsen is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Residential Real Estate.

Martha Larsen

Martha Larsen is a respected residential real estate professional known for combining deep local market knowledge with decades of global business experience. Prior to entering real estate, she built a distinguished 37 year career in international logistics, where she excelled in management, sales, and client satisfaction. This extensive background has provided her with a strong foundation in organization, negotiation, and attention to detail.

In January 2018, Ms. Larsen earned her real estate license, fulfilling a long standing professional goal and transitioning fully into the real estate industry. Since that time, she has established a reputation for integrity, accessibility, and a client first approach. She understands that buying or selling a home represents one of the most significant financial and personal decisions her clients will make and is committed to guiding them through the process with clarity and confidence.

Ms. Larsen specializes in residential real estate and develops customized strategies to showcase property value, maximize returns, and support informed decision making. Her logistics background allows her to manage complex transactions efficiently while keeping clients well informed at every stage.

Her dedication and results have earned her numerous industry honors, including multiple Top Agent awards in Kentucky, the CENTURION Award, Presidents Producer recognition, and Quality Service awards. She remains an active member of the National Association of Realtors and the Kentucky Association of Realtors.

Looking ahead, Ms. Larsen remains focused on continued growth and success while maintaining her passion for helping families find their ideal homes and assisting sellers in achieving strong outcomes with minimal stress.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle