The Inner Circle acknowledges R. Scot Buell as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

COLEVILLE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, R. Scot Buell is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Petroleum Engineering and Innovation.

R. Scot Buell

R. Scot Buell earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, along with a Master of Science in Mineral Economics and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering. He has built a distinguished career in the petroleum industry, recognized for his expertise in thermal engineering, subsurface integrity, and innovative oilfield technologies. As a distinguished lecturer for the Society of Petroleum Engineers and as petroleum engineering consultant for Chevron Corporation. He contributed to global advancements in oil and gas operations through both technical leadership and industry education.

Mr. Buell is widely respected for his work in thermal subsurface integrity, thermal horizontal well design and operations, and high temperature post yield tubular design. His expertise also extends to fiber optic flow profiling applications, steam and waterflood operations, and decision analysis. His contributions have played a key role in improving operational efficiency and advancing engineering practices within the industry.

Throughout his professional journey, Mr. Buell has held numerous leadership and technical roles, including portfolio manager and principal investigator for thermal subsurface integrity and company representative on multiple external joint research projects focused on thermal horizontal well design and operation. He has managed production forecasting for Chevron's Southern Africa Business Unit, supervised large scale operations involving hundreds of wells and multiple service rigs, and overseen significant annual expenditures. His work has included the drilling and completion of hundreds of wells including the design, execution and post-work technical and economic evaluation.

A recognized innovator with numerous patents, Mr. Buell is considered a pioneer in the application of fiber optic flow profiling and high-temperature well design in thermal operations. He has contributed twenty-five technical papers and publications, including research on horizontal steam injection flow profiling and advanced well completion design.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is affiliated with the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is actively involved in volunteer efforts with Planned Parenthood and the Freedom from Religion Foundation. He is also a certified decision analysis expert and coach, a registered professional engineer, and a certified API Q1 and ISO 9001 auditor and inspector.

Outside of his career, Mr. Buell leads an active lifestyle having the completed "The 28", which involves completing a marathon, skiing, cycling, climbing some of the highest peaks on every continent. He has also completed all the world major marathons and hunted extensively on four continents.

Looking ahead, he plans to focus on adventure pursuits while also dedicating time to mentoring the next generation and making a positive impact on the world. Guided by a philosophy rooted in passion, specialized education, and a unique approach to problem solving, Mr. Buell continues to leave a lasting impact on the petroleum engineering field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle