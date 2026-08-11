The Inner Circle acknowledges Todd Mather as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TAHOE CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Todd Mather is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Residential Architecture and Innovative Design.

Todd Mather

Todd Mather has established a distinguished career in residential architecture, earning recognition for his innovative designs, commitment to architectural excellence, and ability to create homes that reflect the unique needs and lifestyles of their occupants. As Owner and Principal Architect of Todd Gordon Mather Architect in Tahoe City, California, he has spent more than three decades designing custom residences that combine technical precision with creative vision.

Mr. Mather specializes in custom residential architecture, residential remodels and additions, conceptual subdivision planning, and client focused architectural solutions. His work spans projects throughout North America, serving clients in locations ranging from California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado to Arizona, and British Columbia.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture from the University of Utah Graduate School of Architecture. His professional credentials include architectural licenses in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah, as well as certification through the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Since founding Todd Gordon Mather Architect in 2015, Mr. Mather has led a successful practice known for its personalized approach to residential design. His responsibilities include residential design, project planning, collaboration with engineers and contractors, coordination with local officials for building permits, site selection, and construction phase services.

Among his most notable accomplishments is the development of an innovative A-frame residence, "Phoenix Rising", designed to address common shortcomings often associated with traditional A-frame homes. This project led to the creation of "A-Frame Rising", a venture offering three versions of the award-winning design for plan sales. The concept has resonated with homeowners throughout North America, resulting in the sale of approximately 40 plans and widespread recognition within the architectural community.

Prior to launching his own firm, Mr. Mather was a partner and Principal Architect at GDG and worked with Walton Architecture in Lake Tahoe, where he contributed to many high-profile projects in famed community, Martis Camp. Earlier in his career, he worked with Gigaplex and Elliott Workgroup, both in Park City, Utah, where projects later received awards and recognition in Park City Magazine.

His work has earned numerous honors and has been featured in respected publications including Dwell, Mountain Living, Tahoe Quarterly, Residential Design+Build, Utah Style & Design, Sunset, Lake Tahoe Home, Outdoor Living, Interiors California, and Arts & Crafts Homes, Utah Style & Design, Utah Homes & Gardens, with editorials in Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal, Atomic Ranch, Bold Journey, and San Francisco's SF Gate. Among many awards, in 2019, the "Phoenix Rising" residence received the Best New Residence Award from the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe. His Lake Tahoe A-frame design has also received local, regional, and international recognition for its innovation and architectural excellence. In 2023 Mather presented his "Phoenix Rising" on the NBC weekly TV show, "Open House".

Beyond his professional practice, Mr. Mather remains actively involved in the architectural community. He serves as Chair of the Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee, a position he has held since 2013, and maintains memberships with the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He also supports a scholarship fund through A-Frame Rising and contributes to both Concerts on Commons Beach and Joy Music Festival, both at Lake Tahoe.

Mr. Mather extends special gratitude to his daughter, Daly Blue Mather, who plays an important role in the business by leading 3D modeling efforts from San Diego, California. Her contributions help bring clients' visions to life through advanced visualization and design technology.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Mather remains focused on continued growth while expanding his architectural impact across North America. Guided by a philosophy centered on patience and attentiveness to his clients, and avoiding generic solutions. He believes every home should be thoughtfully tailored to the individuals who will live within them and carefully designed for the environment to which they're grounded. Through this commitment, he continues to deliver architecture that balances creativity, functionality, and lasting value.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle