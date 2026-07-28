The ITU's AI for Good Lab launches to help developing economies scale responsible AI

New global lab turns AI ambition into action through policy support, skills development and public AI infrastructure

GENEVA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITU's AI for Good Lab forms part of the implementation agenda of the United Nations AI for Good Impact Initiative, helping developing and emerging economies move beyond isolated AI pilot projects and build the policy, skills and public infrastructure needed to deploy locally relevant AI solutions responsibly and at scale.

Announced during the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, the Lab brings together three interconnected areas of support: national AI readiness and policy, skills development and public AI infrastructure.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Chairperson of the AI for Good Impact Initiative, together with members of the distinguished jury and the finalists of the AI for Good Innovation Factory 2026 Grand Finale, including the winning startup, Nearpays. A flagship programme of the AI for Good Lab under the AI for Good Impact Initiative, the Innovation Factory has engaged more than 1,000 AI startups from over 80 countries, accelerating AI solutions through mentorship, investment and strategic partnerships.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Chairperson of the United Nations AI for Good Impact Initiative, said:



"Artificial intelligence is entering its implementation decade. Countries are no longer asking whether AI can transform society; they are asking how it can be implemented responsibly, inclusively and at scale. The ITU's AI for Good Lab will help turn proven ideas into national capabilities and measurable outcomes."

Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, said:



"Every country deserves the chance to shape its own AI future. Our AI for Good Lab reflects ITU's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of AI reach everyone, everywhere."

Through AI readiness assessments and policy guidance, the Lab will help governments identify national priorities. Its skills-development programmes will build inclusive local talent pipelines for policymakers, entrepreneurs, students and innovators, including through the AI for Good Innovation Factory, which has engaged over 200 startups from 88 countries.

The Lab will also support public AI infrastructure, giving countries access to open datasets, compute resources, reusable AI models and open-source tools for priority sectors such as health, agriculture, education and mobility.

The Lab builds on AI for Good Sandbox activities in ten pilot countries: Cameroon, India, Mozambique, Nepal, Peru, Tanzania, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also works with the African Telecommunications Union, national governments and ITU regional offices to establish local hubs and scale successful projects.

Notes to Editors

About AI for Good: The UN's leading platform on artificial intelligence, established in 2017 and organized by ITU with more than 50 UN agencies, spanning over 180 countries advancing responsible AI solutions, skills and standards.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei is a globally recognized AI and advanced technology executive, Chairperson of the United Nations AI for Good Impact Initiative, and a member of Kazakhstan's Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. She developed foundation models such as Falcon 180B, ranked the world's most powerful open AI model at its 2023 release. Her career spans telecommunications, robotics, and AI, advancing national AI strategies and building the full AI value chain. She holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence for Wireless Communication Engineering and Computer Science and serves as a Trustee of the American University of Sharjah.

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