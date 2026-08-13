The Kelley Group Offers a Free Preview of Access Granted and Announces the Formation of the Wholesaler Research Institute

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group is offering a free preview of their new book, Access Granted: Mastering the Discipline of Financial Wholesaling, the first comprehensive, end-to-end communication system ever written for financial services wholesalers. Wholesalers, internal sales desk professionals, and field leaders are invited to download the preview, complete a brief survey, and help shape the final manuscript ahead of its January 2027 publication.

This is the first project of the Wholesaler Research Institute — a new organization dedicated to ongoing research and training development for wholesalers across all financial services product categories. https://thekelleygroup.net/financial-wholesaling/

A Book Built With the Industry, Not Just For It

Over the course of two decades, The Kelley Group has trained thousands of wholesaling field forces and served as a value-added resource that sponsor firms provide to financial advisors as a strategic partner. That vantage point — inside the field, across firms, year after year — is what identified the missing structure that Access Granted was written to provide.

"Currently, there is no codified, step-by-step communication process specifically designed for the wholesaler role," said Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "Every wholesaler has pieced together their own system."

To ensure Access Granted reflects the real challenges of the professionals it is written for, co-authors Sarano and Brooke Kelley are releasing a detailed preview and inviting structured feedback. Wholesalers who download the free preview and complete a ten-minute survey will receive a complimentary copy upon its January 2027 release.

According to co-founder Brooke Kelley, "The newly formed Wholesaler Research Institute will make sure it does not stop there. Access Granted is our first project. The research, training, and development work that follows is the mission."

What the Preview Covers

Access Granted introduces a complete, sequential communication system addressing every phase of a sales interaction — from first contact through rapport, relationship, and recommendation. Its core premise: access is not a scheduling problem. It is a communication problem. The wholesalers who earn consistent access communicate differently than their peers — and that difference is not personality. It is a learnable, trainable, repeatable discipline.

For wholesalers ready to go to the next level, the book preview is the place to start. [https://thekelleygroup.net/access-granted-preview-download/]

About The Kelley Group

For nearly three decades, The Kelley Group has trained financial professionals to reach their full potential. Co-founders and members of the Forbes Coaches Council, Sarano and Brooke Kelley have impacted millions of lives through radio, television and print enabling professionals to accomplish goals far beyond what they thought possible and allowing them to reach a higher level of personal fulfillment in their lives.

Sarano Kelley has been rated the Number #1 speaker by the Securities Industry Association at the Wharton School of Business and was a media skills coach to the White House Fellows. Brooke Kelley coaches many of the top Barron's and Forbes listed advisors. Her work has been featured on Fox News, CNN, CNBC and every PBS station.

Sarano and Brooke Kelley are co-authors of Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients and The Recruiting Conundrum, the industry's only book that provides managers with a successful formula for recruiting top talents to their firms.

Contact: The Kelley Group | [email protected] | 1.866.584.8885 | thekelleygroup.net

SOURCE The Kelley Group International